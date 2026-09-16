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German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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German Economy Minister Seeks Temporary VAT Reduction to Ease Fuel Prices

German Government Considers Measures to Address Rising Fuel Costs

By Maria Martinez

Proposal for Temporary VAT Reduction

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said on Wednesday that it would be sensible to temporarily reduce VAT on fuel from 19% to 7% to help consumers shoulder a spike in fuel prices.

Immediate Impact at the Pump

"It could address the burden where it is felt directly: at the petrol pump and it would take effect immediately upon introduction," Reiche said, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 energy ministers meeting in Houston, Texas.

Political Context and Government Response

Upcoming State Election and Political Pressure

The government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz is attempting to address record-high prices at the pump ahead of a state election at the weekend whose outcome could increase pressure on the chancellor to step down.

Alternative Approaches Considered

Rejection of Fuel Price Cap and Windfall Tax

Reiche said a cap on fuel prices would be the wrong approach and also opposed a windfall tax on energy companies.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Reiche proposes slashing VAT on fuel to 7 % to deliver immediate relief at the pump, responding to surging prices.
  • The move comes as previous temporary energy tax cuts (May–June 2026) expired, contributing to renewed inflationary pressures—fuel prices rose sharply after June 30, 2026.
  • Analysts estimate a VAT cut on fuel could cost the state around €6–7 billion annually, though limited-duration relief is possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the German economy minister proposing a VAT cut on fuel?
To help consumers cope with record-high fuel prices by reducing VAT from 19% to 7%.
How quickly would the VAT cut on fuel take effect?
According to the minister, the VAT cut would take effect immediately upon introduction.
What other policy options did the minister reject?
The minister opposed both a cap on fuel prices and a windfall tax on energy companies.

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