German Economy Minister Seeks Temporary VAT Reduction to Ease Fuel Prices

German Government Considers Measures to Address Rising Fuel Costs

By Maria Martinez

Proposal for Temporary VAT Reduction

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said on Wednesday that it would be sensible to temporarily reduce VAT on fuel from 19% to 7% to help consumers shoulder a spike in fuel prices.

Immediate Impact at the Pump

"It could address the burden where it is felt directly: at the petrol pump and it would take effect immediately upon introduction," Reiche said, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 energy ministers meeting in Houston, Texas.

Political Context and Government Response

Upcoming State Election and Political Pressure

The government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz is attempting to address record-high prices at the pump ahead of a state election at the weekend whose outcome could increase pressure on the chancellor to step down.

Alternative Approaches Considered

Rejection of Fuel Price Cap and Windfall Tax

Reiche said a cap on fuel prices would be the wrong approach and also opposed a windfall tax on energy companies.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Alex Richardson)