Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Announces Intention to Serve Until 2027
Giorgia Meloni's Tenure and Political Outlook
Meloni's Commitment to Full Term
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday she intended to remain in office until the end of the legislature.
Historical Context of Meloni's Leadership
Meloni earlier this month became Italy's longest-serving prime minister since World War Two, and her term in office is due to expire in autumn 2027.
Speculation About Early Elections
Some Italian media reports have suggested that Meloni, whose coalition is losing support to a new far-right movement led by former army general Roberto Vannacci, may push for an early election
(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)