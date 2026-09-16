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Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Politics Italy Government

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Announces Intention to Serve Until 2027

Giorgia Meloni's Tenure and Political Outlook

Meloni's Commitment to Full Term

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday she intended to remain in office until the end of the legislature.

Historical Context of Meloni's Leadership

Meloni earlier this month became Italy's longest-serving prime minister since World War Two, and her term in office is due to expire in autumn 2027.

Speculation About Early Elections

Some Italian media reports have suggested that Meloni, whose coalition is losing support to a new far-right movement led by former army general Roberto Vannacci, may push for an early election

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Meloni’s government has become the longest‑serving administration in Italy’s post‑war era, symbolizing a new period of stability and shedding the image of Italy as an EU 'case to monitor' (internazionale.it).
  • Roberto Vannacci’s newly launched far‑right party, Futuro Nazionale (National Future), is rapidly gaining traction—polling in the high single digits and drawing membership from the League—posing a serious political challenge to Meloni’s coalition (internazionale.it).
  • Italy’s Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has ruled out holding early elections in April 2027, citing the need to complete regional devolution reforms, reinforcing Meloni’s intent to serve until autumn 2027 (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long has Giorgia Meloni been Italy's Prime Minister?
Giorgia Meloni became Italy's longest-serving prime minister since World War Two earlier this month.
When is Giorgia Meloni's current term set to expire?
Her term in office is due to expire in autumn 2027.

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