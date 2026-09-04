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US and allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US and allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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US and Allies Push for IAEA Resolution on Iran's Nuclear Activities

Diplomatic Efforts and Nuclear Concerns Surrounding Iran

By Francois Murphy and John Irish

Background on the Push for a Resolution

VIENNA/PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. and its allies Britain, France and Germany are pushing other countries on the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board to pass a resolution next week reporting Iran to the U.N. Security Council for the first time in 20 years, diplomats said on Friday.

Previous Resolutions and Current Breach

If passed, the resolution would follow up on one adopted on June 12 of last year declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for not fully cooperating with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Recent Military Actions and IAEA Access Issues

The U.S. launched an air war against Tehran on February 28 in which, together with Israel, it destroyed or badly damaged Iran's uranium-enrichment facilities.

IAEA Inspectors and Enriched Uranium Stocks

Iran has not let International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors return to the bombed sites since then or verify what remains of its stocks of enriched uranium, some of which was enriched to up to 60% purity, a short step from weapons grade.

Standoff Over IAEA Access

A resolution by the IAEA's 35-nation board reporting Iran to the Security Council would also be the culmination of a standoff over IAEA access to those sites, since the board has passed two resolutions in the past year demanding Iran declare its enriched uranium stocks and grant the IAEA full access to verify them.

Draft Resolution and Ongoing Negotiations

A draft text for the resolution has yet to be formally submitted to the board and negotiations between countries over the exact wording are ongoing, diplomats said. A draft is usually formally submitted early in the week of a board meeting.

Iran's Nuclear Program and International Concerns

Iran's Rights and Claims

As a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran has the right to develop nuclear technology, including enrichment, for peaceful purposes. Iran says it would never produce nuclear weapons.

Enrichment Levels and IAEA Concerns

It is, however, the only country to enrich to 60% without making a bomb. The amount it has enriched to that level is "a matter of serious concern" to the IAEA.

Stockpiles and Facility Locations

The IAEA believes well over 200 kg of that highly enriched uranium has survived the bombardments and is held in a tunnel complex at Isfahan and at the Natanz facility.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy and John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • This would mark the first referral to the Security Council in 20 years over Iran’s nuclear non‑compliance since a 2006 case involving undeclared facilities (iranprimer.usip.org).
  • Iran halted IAEA access to bomb‑damaged enrichment sites and hasn’t allowed verification of remaining uranium stocks enriched up to 60 % purity, heightening non‑proliferation concerns (axios.com).
  • A draft resolution is expected early next week, continuing a diplomatic standoff as Iran maintains its NPT‑protected right to enrichment but remains the only country enriching to 60 % without a bomb (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the US and its allies calling for the IAEA to report Iran to the UN Security Council?
The US, UK, France, and Germany want the IAEA board to report Iran due to its lack of cooperation in nuclear investigations and breach of non-proliferation obligations.
What prompted the proposed IAEA resolution against Iran?
Iran's refusal to allow IAEA inspectors access to bombed uranium-enrichment sites and failure to declare its enriched uranium stocks prompted the proposed resolution.
What level of uranium enrichment has Iran reached?
Iran has enriched uranium up to 60% purity, which is just a step below weapons grade and is considered a serious concern by the IAEA.
When was the last time Iran was reported to the UN Security Council by the IAEA?
If passed, this would be the first time in 20 years that Iran is reported to the UN Security Council by the IAEA board.
Is Iran allowed to enrich uranium under international agreements?
As a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran can enrich uranium for peaceful purposes but has obligations to declare and allow verification of its stockpiles.

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