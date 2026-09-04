GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Witkoff, Kushner heading abroad to discuss Ukraine peace, Trump says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Witkoff, Kushner heading abroad to discuss Ukraine peace, Trump says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Geopolitics International Relations U.S. Politics

Witkoff and Kushner Lead US Delegation in Ukraine Peace Negotiations

US Efforts to Broker Peace Between Russia and Ukraine

By Gram Slattery

Delegation Announcement and Objectives

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, are heading abroad to attempt to forge a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. president told reporters on Friday.

Trump’s Peace Proposal

During comments in the Oval Office, Trump suggested the U.S. had a fresh concrete proposal aimed at ending the war, which is now in its fifth year. He did not, however, elaborate on what that proposal would be, nor did he say if Witkoff and Kushner would be traveling to Ukraine, Russia or both nations.

Ukrainian and US Statements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the two men would fly to Ukraine on Sunday after visiting Moscow.

"We have an idea for peace," Trump said.

Negotiators’ Track Record

"I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it."

Travel Plans and Uncertainties

The duo had been planning to travel to Moscow over the weekend followed by a visit to Kyiv, two sources previously told Reuters. However, the itinerary has been in flux in recent days, and the Kyiv section of the journey was still not completely certain, one of the sources said on Friday.

Background on Negotiations and Intelligence

The Trump administration's attempts to settle the war in Ukraine have largely come to nothing, and negotiations stalled out in recent months.

Recent Diplomatic Efforts

In late August, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow in part to press counterparts there to consider a settlement, Reuters and several other media outlets reported.

Intelligence Assessments

Most Western intelligence officials doubt Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in a short-term deal, while Ukrainian intelligence believes he is in fact likely to escalate, rather than de-escalate the war in the near term.

Recent Escalations

A Russian drone hit the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service ​in Kyiv on Friday in one of the most high-profile targets struck during the war.

Witkoff’s Role and Experience

Witkoff, who is effectively the lead U.S. negotiator with respect to the war in Ukraine, has traveled to Moscow numerous times but has not yet visited Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery;Editing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump announced that Witkoff and Kushner are heading abroad with a “fresh concrete proposal” to end the war in Ukraine, now entering its fifth year, though specifics were not revealed.
  • Russian state news agency TASS reported the envoys are scheduled to visit Moscow on Saturday and Kyiv possibly on Sunday, pending confirmation, with Kremlin declining comment on the plan.
  • The trip occurs amid escalating Russian drone strikes on Ukraine—including a high-profile hit on the SBU headquarters in Kyiv—and continued doubts among Western officials about Putin’s willingness to compromise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are leading the US peace delegation for Ukraine?
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are leading the US efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
What is the aim of Witkoff and Kushner's trip abroad?
They aim to attempt to forge a peace deal to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as directed by President Trump.
Which locations are Witkoff and Kushner expected to visit?
They are expected to travel to Moscow first, followed by a possible visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.
What is the current state of US-led negotiations on the Ukraine conflict?
Negotiations have stalled in recent months, and previous attempts by the Trump administration to settle the war have largely been unsuccessful.
Has Steve Witkoff visited Ukraine before?
Witkoff has traveled to Moscow numerous times regarding the conflict but has not yet visited Ukraine.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's Eni doubles down in Venezuela with rising hope of recovering debt

Italy's Eni doubles down in Venezuela with rising hope of recovering debt

Image for Marking record tenure, Meloni hails Italy's turn to stability

Marking record tenure, Meloni hails Italy's turn to stability

Image for Dollar bounces on job gains, then pares ahead of CPI

Dollar bounces on job gains, then pares ahead of CPI

Image for Trump says US may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain soon

Trump says US may hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain soon

Image for EU to propose ban on waste exports, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries

EU to propose ban on waste exports, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries

Image for Germany launches manhunt after spate of sabotage attacks on power grid

Germany launches manhunt after spate of sabotage attacks on power grid

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under key Lebanon ridge
Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under key Lebanon ridge
Image for Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service HQ, escalating air war
Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service HQ, escalating air war
Image for Five European nations seek deals to send migrants out of the EU
Five European nations seek deals to send migrants out of the EU
Image for US and allies push IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say
US and allies push IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say
Image for Reform UK, France's National Rally agree plan to stop small boat crossings
Reform UK, France's National Rally agree plan to stop small boat crossings
Image for US seeks to address security concerns before Trump envoys visit Moscow and Kyiv, source says
US seeks to address security concerns before Trump envoys visit Moscow and Kyiv, source says
Image for Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Image for Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Image for Netanyahu partners renew calls for removal of Gazans as Israeli election nears
Netanyahu partners renew calls for removal of Gazans as Israeli election nears
Image for EU sends boats to the English Channel to help tackle 'migration crisis'
EU sends boats to the English Channel to help tackle 'migration crisis'
Image for Taiwan condemns China's 'wolf warrior' behaviour at Pacific forum
Taiwan condemns China's 'wolf warrior' behaviour at Pacific forum
Image for Argentina's Milei steps up Falklands sovereignty claims with oil sanctions
Argentina's Milei steps up Falklands sovereignty claims with oil sanctions
View All Headlines Posts