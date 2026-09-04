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Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under key Lebanon ridge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Israel Clears Hezbollah Fighters from Strategic Tunnels in Lebanon

Military Operations and Regional Implications

By Maya Gebeily and Rami Ayyub

Clearing of Ali al-Taher Ridge

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Israel's military has cleared Hezbollah fighters holed up in tunnels under the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday, though the Iran-backed group did not immediately comment. 

Israel had said Hezbollah fighters were embedded in tunnels under the ridge, which overlooks a wide area and had become one of the most hotly contested areas in the Israel-Hezbollah war, despite a ceasefire announced in June. 

International Reactions and Warnings

Reuters reported on Thursday that Iran had warned the United States last month that it would respond forcefully to an Israeli assault on its Hezbollah allies' positions within the ridge.  

Official Statements

"The mission was completed and the tunnels were cleared of terrorists," Katz said on social media, after a statement by the military late on Thursday saying it had operational control of the ridge.

The military said some Hezbollah fighters had been "eliminated", while others had fled.

Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was not able to independently verify the status of the ridge.

Hezbollah's Strategic Presence

The Shi'ite Muslim group is believed to have built an underground command centre and weapons stores within the ridge and had said it would resist any Israeli assault. 

Israel Releases Five Lebanese Detainees

Israel has expanded its military presence across swathes of southern Lebanon since launching a new campaign against Hezbollah in March. 

Details of the Detainee Release

On Friday, Israeli authorities transferred four people who had been detained in Israel to Lebanese authorities via the International Committee of the Red Cross.

One Lebanese man had been released earlier on Thursday. The release of the detainees is part of confidence-building measures agreed in U.S.-brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel. 

Israel said on Thursday that none of the five had been found to have ties to militant groups.

Ongoing Detentions and Humanitarian Concerns

A Lebanese committee advocating for Lebanese in Israeli custody says Israel has detained dozens of people inside Lebanon over the last six months. Some have been released after days or weeks, others remain in Israeli custody. 

The ICRC said on Friday that it had not access to anyone in Israeli detention since October 2023. 

Families Seeking Answers

"Many families in Lebanon are still waiting for answers about the fate of loved ones who may be detained, deceased or otherwise unaccounted for," it said. 

Future Developments

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Friday that those freed this week were among a "first batch", suggesting more could be coming. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Lebanon would also transfer the remains of Jewish figures killed in Lebanon in the 1980s to Israel, although there were no details of names or any timeframe. 

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Rami Ayyub; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The Ali al‑Taher ridge, roughly 15 km north of the Israeli border, is an elevated strategic position featuring extensive Hezbollah-built tunnels, command centers, and weapons caches, developed over decades with Iranian (and likely North Korean) assistance.(al-monitor.com)
  • Israel’s Defense Minister Katz and the military report that Division 36 completed clearing two underground routes beneath the ridge, eliminating some Hezbollah fighters while others fled, and establishing operational control above and below ground.(apnews.com)
  • In parallel, Israel transferred five Lebanese detainees via the ICRC under U.S.-brokered talks, with Lebanese President Aoun indicating more releases may follow, while PM Netanyahu also requested return of remains of Jewish figures from the 1980s.(apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What area did Israel clear of Hezbollah fighters?
Israel cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon.
Did Hezbollah comment on the clearance of the tunnels?
Hezbollah did not immediately comment on Israel's claim regarding the cleared tunnels.
How many Lebanese detainees were released by Israel?
Israel released five Lebanese detainees as part of confidence-building measures.
What are the detainee releases part of?
The detainee releases are part of confidence-building measures from U.S.-brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel.
Does the ICRC have access to detainees in Israel?
The International Committee of the Red Cross has not had access to anyone in Israeli detention since October 2023.

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