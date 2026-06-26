Putin, Lukashenko hold talks on Friday at tense point in Ukraine war

Main Developments from the Putin-Lukashenko Meeting

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks on Friday, the Kremlin said, and discussions were expected to focus on the war in Ukraine.

Key Discussion Topics

Meeting at Putin's Valdai residence in northwestern Russia, the two leaders addressed trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint projects and issues of regional security.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told state news agency TASS that no press statements or document signings were planned after the meeting.

Regional Security and Ukraine War

The meeting follows mounting tension between Belarus and Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, says he believes Putin is trying to get Lukashenko to step up his support for Russia in the conflict.

Belarus-Ukraine Tensions

Moscow and Minsk deny that, and Belarus says it is Ukraine and the West that are fuelling tensions. Lukashenko said on Thursday he had met representatives of Zelenskiy and warned them not to try to drag his country into war.

Kremlin's Response to Zelenskiy's Remarks

Putin and Lukashenko are close allies and meet frequently. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of threatening the sovereignty of Belarus after Zelenskiy last Friday gave Minsk a week to remove signal relay stations he said were being used to help guide Russian attacks.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin and Lukashenko were expected to discuss Zelenskiy's remarks "in the foreseeable future".

Recent Developments and Military Cooperation

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy said the relay stations had stopped working, although there was no independent confirmation of this.

Belarus' Role in the Conflict

While Lukashenko has not sent Belarusian troops to fight alongside Russia, he let Putin use Belarus as a launchpad to attack Ukraine in February 2022 and later agreed to let Russia station tactical nuclear missiles on Belarusian territory.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Ros Russell)