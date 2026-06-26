Lizzie Deignan Returns as Sports Director for British Cycling Road Team

Deignan’s New Role and Impact on British Cycling

Appointment and Background

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Deignan is returning to British Cycling as a sports director to help prepare the road team for the 2028 Olympics.

The 37-year-old Deignan, regarded as one of the best British female riders of all time, retired last year after announcing she was pregnant with her third child.

Collaboration with British Cycling Leadership

Working with Matt Brammeier

She will work closely with Matt Brammeier, the road cycling lead at British Cycling.

Leadership Endorsement

"Bringing Lizzie into the team is a real coup. Having only recently retired from the bunch, she has so much insight and knowledge into both GB's riders and the opposition," Brammeier said. "Lizzie is a true legend of the sport and has directly inspired some of our future stars to want to follow in her footsteps, so to be working alongside her will be a real joy."

Deignan’s Vision for the Team

Excitement for the Future

Deignan said she was excited to take on the role and that Britain was one of the strongest road cycling nations in the world.

Ambitions for Success

Chasing More World Titles

"It's been over 10 years since my world title so it's time for us to step into our potential and deliver more rainbow jerseys!" she said.

Recent British Cycling Achievements

Britain won one medal in the road events at the Paris Olympics, with Anna Henderson taking silver in the road time trial.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)