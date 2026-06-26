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Italy's former railways chief starts 5-year jail term for 2009 disaster

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Italy’s Former Railways Chief Jailed for 2009 Viareggio Rail Disaster

Overview of the Viareggio Rail Disaster Case

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - The 72-year-old former head of Italy's state railway company has begun a five-year jail term over a 2009 derailment that killed 32 people, in a case highlighting the issue of management liability and the snail's pace of Italian justice.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Mauro Moretti was the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) when a goods train came off the line as it passed through the station of Viareggio in Tuscany. Its cargo of liquefied gas exploded, triggering a huge fire in the station and surrounding area.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

After a lengthy initial trial, Moretti was given a seven-year jail term in 2017. He did not go to prison because sentences in Italy are rarely effective before the appeals process is completed.

During a string of appeals in the following years Moretti's sentence was reduced to five years, and became definitive on Thursday.

Management Liability and Precedent

"This sentence sets a terribly dangerous precedent regarding the responsibility of managers," Moretti told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Friday.

He added that he was going to jail "with my head held high," while "hoping that it won't be for very long."

He is expected to request an early release due to his age, and serve most of his sentence from home, doing community service.

Crimes and Corporate Responsibility

Moretti's crimes included "culpable railway disaster" and "culpable fire", with courts holding him responsible, as a top executive, for systemic failures in infrastructure maintenance, safety protocols and risk management.

He left FS in 2014 to become CEO of state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica, later named Leonardo, a role he held until 2017 at the time of his first conviction.

Similar Cases in Italian Infrastructure

In a case with some analogies to Moretti's, on Monday a court in Genoa will hold the 283rd hearing of an initial trial regarding the collapse in 2018 of the city's Morandi bridge, which killed 43 people.

Morandi Bridge Collapse and Legal Proceedings

The best-known of the 57 defendants is Giovanni Castellucci, who was CEO of motorway operator Atlantia at the time of the disaster.

He is accused of multiple manslaughter, among other crimes, with the prosecution requesting an 18-year prison sentence. He has denied the charges.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones and Emilio Parodi, editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • Mauro Moretti, former CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato and RFI, began his five‑year prison sentence after Italy’s Supreme Court rejected his final appeal, making the conviction definitive. (lastampa.it)
  • The disaster occurred on June 29, 2009, when a freight train carrying liquefied gas derailed at Viareggio station in Tuscany, causing a massive explosion that killed 32 and injured many. (firenzedintorni.it)
  • The drawn‑out judicial process spanned nearly 17 years across multiple trials and appeals, reflecting criticism of delays in the Italian justice system and highlighting issues of top‑executive liability in corporate safety failures. (firenzedintorni.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mauro Moretti?
Mauro Moretti is the former CEO of Italy's state railway company, Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), sentenced to jail over the 2009 Viareggio rail disaster.
What happened in the 2009 Viareggio rail disaster?
A goods train derailed in Viareggio, Tuscany, causing an explosion and fire that killed 32 people. Mauro Moretti was CEO at the time.
Why was Mauro Moretti sentenced to jail?
He was found responsible for systemic failures in railway safety and maintenance that contributed to the disaster, and was convicted of culpable railway disaster and culpable fire.
Will Mauro Moretti serve his full sentence in prison?
At age 72, Moretti is expected to request early release and may serve much of his term from home, including possible community service.
What is the significance of this jail sentence?
The sentence highlights executive management liability for disasters, and draws attention to the slow pace of the Italian justice system.

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