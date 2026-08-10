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Headlines

Car bomb kills eastern Libyan military intelligence chief, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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News security Libya

Car Bomb Kills Libyan National Army Intelligence Chief in Benghazi

Details and Context of the Benghazi Attack

Incident Overview

BENGHAZI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The head of military intelligence for eastern Libya's Libyan National Army was killed on Monday when an explosive device detonated in his car outside his home in the Hawari area of Benghazi, two security sources told Reuters.

Victim Identification

Brigadier Fowzi Mansouri was killed in the evening blast, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. They did not say who was responsible for the attack or provide further details on the device.

Security Situation in Libya

Continuing Instability

The killing highlights continuing security challenges in Libya, where rival administrations and armed groups have retained influence despite a 2020 ceasefire that halted major warfare. Libya split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.

Libyan National Army and Political Divisions

Control and Leadership

The Libyan National Army, led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, controls much of eastern and southern Libya. It is aligned with authorities based in Benghazi, while the internationally recognised Government of National Unity is based in the capital Tripoli and controls much of the west.

(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfali; Writing by Enas Alashray;)

Key Takeaways

  • The assassination underscores deep-seated instability in Libya despite the 2020 ceasefire—parallel administrations in the east and west persist along with enduring armed factionalism (africansecurityanalysis.org).
  • Khalifa Haftar’s LNA continues to dominate eastern Libya, including Benghazi, yet this act of violence signals that internal threats to even tightly controlled zones remain high (lemonde.fr).
  • This incident highlights how entrenched militia fragmentation and political deadlock continue to undermine security reforms and national cohesion (africansecurityanalysis.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the Benghazi car bomb attack?
Brigadier Fowzi Mansouri, the head of military intelligence for the Libyan National Army in eastern Libya, was killed.
Where did the car bomb attack take place?
The attack occurred in the Hawari area of Benghazi, Libya.
What does the killing highlight about Libya?
It highlights the ongoing security challenges in Libya despite a 2020 ceasefire.
Who controls eastern and southern Libya?
The Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, controls much of eastern and southern Libya.
Was the group responsible for the attack identified?
No, the sources did not say who was responsible for the car bomb attack.

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