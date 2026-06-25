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Prosus Invests $460 million in French health tech Alan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prosus Invests $460 million in French health tech Alan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Prosus Invests $460 Million in Alan, Valuing French Health Tech at $6.3 Billion

Major Investment and Growth Plans for Alan

Investment Details

June 25 (Reuters) - Dutch investment company Prosus has invested $460 million into French health tech company Alan, valuing the startup at $6.3 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Alan's Operations and Services

Alan operates in France, Canada, Belgium and Spain and offers services such as health insurance and telehealth. The company has an annual recurring revenue of 800 million euros ($909.04 million) as of the first quarter of 2026.

Key Points of the Deal

  • The investment will consist of both primary and secondary equity
  • It will help drive Alan's expansion in international markets and accelerate its AI-led product development
  • Prosus will also provide Alan with access to its Large Commerce Model
  • The transaction's closing is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including from French financial authorities
Financial Context

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Zakarya Meliani; Editing by Varun H K)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosus’s $460 million investment elevates Alan’s valuation to $6.3 billion, reinforcing strong confidence in digital health ventures. (techcrunch.com)
  • Alan’s €800 million (~$909 million) annual recurring revenue as of Q1 2026 demonstrates robust growth and solidifies its market position. (techcrunch.com)
  • The funding will support Alan’s international expansion and accelerate its AI-led product lineup, with Prosus providing access to its Large Commerce Model and AI ecosystem. (prosus.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Prosus invest in Alan?
Prosus invested $460 million into the French health tech company Alan.
What is Alan's current valuation after the investment?
Alan is now valued at $6.3 billion following the investment by Prosus.
Which countries does Alan operate in?
Alan operates in France, Canada, Belgium, and Spain.
What will the investment from Prosus be used for?
The investment will drive Alan’s international expansion and accelerate AI-led product development.
Is the Prosus-Alan deal finalized?
The transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including from French financial authorities.

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