Prosus Invests $460 million in French health tech Alan

Prosus Invests $460 Million in Alan, Valuing French Health Tech at $6.3 Billion
Major Investment and Growth Plans for Alan
Investment Details
June 25 (Reuters) - Dutch investment company Prosus has invested $460 million into French health tech company Alan, valuing the startup at $6.3 billion, the company said on Wednesday.
Alan's Operations and Services
Alan operates in France, Canada, Belgium and Spain and offers services such as health insurance and telehealth. The company has an annual recurring revenue of 800 million euros ($909.04 million) as of the first quarter of 2026.
Key Points of the Deal
- The investment will consist of both primary and secondary equity
- It will help drive Alan's expansion in international markets and accelerate its AI-led product development
- Prosus will also provide Alan with access to its Large Commerce Model
- The transaction's closing is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including from French financial authorities
Financial Context
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Zakarya Meliani; Editing by Varun H K)