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France's OVHcloud confirms outlook, posts higher quarterly growth on public cloud strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's OVHcloud confirms outlook, posts higher quarterly growth on public cloud strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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OVHcloud Sees Q3 Revenue Boost on International and Public Cloud Demand

Q3 Financial Performance and Revenue Drivers

June 25 (Reuters) - French cloud computing group OVHcloud reported organic revenue growth of 6.9% in the third quarter, up from 5.1% in the previous quarter, supported by its public cloud division, and also confirmed its full-year outlook.

International Markets Outpace Domestic Growth

The growth was led by markets outside France, with the rest of Europe up 7.4% and the rest of the world up 8.6%, outpacing domestic growth of 5.8%, suggesting April price hikes have not dampened demand.

Revenue Figures and Year-on-Year Comparison

Revenue rose to €289.6 million ($329.28 million) in the three-month period ended May, up from €271.9 million a year earlier. For the nine months to May, revenue reached €844.9 million, up 6% on a like-for-like basis.

Public Cloud Performance

Public cloud, where the operator delivers computing power and storage over the internet on a pay-as-you-go basis, grew 20.2% to €65.6 million, accounting for roughly 23% of total revenue, helped by customer gains following the launch of its VPS 2027 virtual server offering aimed at smaller clients.

Private and Web Cloud Segments

Private cloud, a dedicated infrastructure managed for individual clients, grew 4.0% to €174.0 million, while web cloud, which includes domain names and hosting, edged up 2% to €50 million.

Customer Retention Metrics

The net revenue retention rate, a measure of how much existing customers are spending relative to the prior year, reached 102%.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic revenue growth rose to 6.9% in Q3, up from 5.1% in Q2, supported by a 20.2% increase in public cloud revenue.
  • Growth was led by international markets—rest of Europe +7.4%, rest of world +8.6%—outpacing domestic France (+5.8%).
  • OVHcloud confirmed its full‑year outlook, leveraging strong public cloud momentum, its VPS 2027 rollout, and AI‑enabled transformation initiatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was OVHcloud’s revenue growth in the third quarter?
OVHcloud reported organic revenue growth of 6.9% in the third quarter, up from 5.1% in the previous quarter.
Which segment drove OVHcloud’s revenue growth?
The company's public cloud division led the growth, rising 20.2% to €65.6 million.
How did revenue trends differ outside France?
Revenue outside France grew faster, with the rest of Europe up 7.4% and the rest of the world up 8.6%.
What was OVHcloud’s revenue for the three months ended May?
Revenue for the period was €289.6 million, up from €271.9 million a year earlier.
Did OVHcloud confirm its full-year outlook?
Yes, OVHcloud confirmed its full-year outlook for 2024.

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