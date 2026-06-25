OVHcloud Sees Q3 Revenue Boost on International and Public Cloud Demand

Q3 Financial Performance and Revenue Drivers

June 25 (Reuters) - French cloud computing group OVHcloud reported organic revenue growth of 6.9% in the third quarter, up from 5.1% in the previous quarter, supported by its public cloud division, and also confirmed its full-year outlook.

International Markets Outpace Domestic Growth

The growth was led by markets outside France, with the rest of Europe up 7.4% and the rest of the world up 8.6%, outpacing domestic growth of 5.8%, suggesting April price hikes have not dampened demand.

Revenue Figures and Year-on-Year Comparison

Revenue rose to €289.6 million ($329.28 million) in the three-month period ended May, up from €271.9 million a year earlier. For the nine months to May, revenue reached €844.9 million, up 6% on a like-for-like basis.

Public Cloud Performance

Public cloud, where the operator delivers computing power and storage over the internet on a pay-as-you-go basis, grew 20.2% to €65.6 million, accounting for roughly 23% of total revenue, helped by customer gains following the launch of its VPS 2027 virtual server offering aimed at smaller clients.

Private and Web Cloud Segments

Private cloud, a dedicated infrastructure managed for individual clients, grew 4.0% to €174.0 million, while web cloud, which includes domain names and hosting, edged up 2% to €50 million.

Customer Retention Metrics

The net revenue retention rate, a measure of how much existing customers are spending relative to the prior year, reached 102%.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)