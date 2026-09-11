Princess Kate Thanks Cancer Hospital with Three Peaks Fundraising Effort

Princess Kate's Remarkable Fundraising Journey

Scaling the Three Peaks for Charity

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Friday her fundraising effort this summer which saw her scale the three highest peaks in Britain in 24 ​hours was a "small way" to give something back to the hospital which had treated her for cancer.

In June, Kate revealed she had completed the "National Three Peaks Challenge" – climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, the highest ​mountains in England, Scotland and Wales – to raise money for the Royal Marsden ​Cancer Charity.

Personal Battle with Cancer

The 44-year-old wife of heir Prince William underwent ​a course of preventative ⁠chemotherapy at the London hospital after major abdominal surgery in early 2024 revealed the presence of an unspecified form of cancer.

Giving Back to the Royal Marsden

"This was my small way of being able to give back and say thank you," she said on a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden to hear how the funds she raised would be used to help the development of a new specialist Centre for Holistic Wellbeing and Recovery.

"I had incredible care here and support from a huge team, and I'm really grateful on a personal level."

Supporting Other Patients

During her visit she also met patients currently undergoing treatment, and to hear how holistic care can help enhance recovery and healing.

Life After Treatment

The British royal is in remission after undergoing chemotherapy and, while she has returned to royal duties, ​she has spoken of the toll the illness has taken on her and her family.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sam Tobin)