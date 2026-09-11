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Princess Kate says three peak challenge was her 'small' way to thank cancer hospital - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Princess Kate says three peak challenge was her 'small' way to thank cancer hospital

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Princess Kate Thanks Cancer Hospital with Three Peaks Fundraising Effort

Princess Kate's Remarkable Fundraising Journey

Scaling the Three Peaks for Charity

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Friday her fundraising effort this summer which saw her scale the three highest peaks in Britain in 24 ​hours was a "small way" to give something back to the hospital which had treated her for cancer.

In June, Kate revealed she had completed the "National Three Peaks Challenge" – climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, the highest ​mountains in England, Scotland and Wales – to raise money for the Royal Marsden ​Cancer Charity.

Personal Battle with Cancer

The 44-year-old wife of heir Prince William underwent ​a course of preventative ⁠chemotherapy at the London hospital after major abdominal surgery in early 2024 revealed the presence of an unspecified form of cancer.

Giving Back to the Royal Marsden

"This was my small way of being able to give back and say thank you," she said on a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden to hear how the funds she raised would be used to help the development of a new specialist Centre for Holistic Wellbeing and Recovery.

"I had incredible care here and support from a huge team, and I'm really grateful on a personal level."

Supporting Other Patients

During her visit she also met patients currently undergoing treatment, and to hear how holistic care can help enhance recovery and healing.

Life After Treatment

The British royal is in remission after undergoing chemotherapy and, while she has returned to royal duties, ​she has spoken of the toll the illness has taken on her and her family.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • Kate undertook the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge to ‘give something back’ to the Royal Marsden, where she received treatment and is now in remission (lse.co.uk)
  • She completed over 23 miles of trekking, 10,000 feet ascent, and extensive driving solo with Mountain Rescue support—then met her family at the finish (itv.com)
  • Her effort aimed to spotlight holistic care—not just medical treatment—in supporting cancer patients’ full recovery journey (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What fundraising challenge did Princess Kate undertake?
Princess Kate completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Which hospital treated Princess Kate for cancer?
Princess Kate was treated at the Royal Marsden hospital in London.
What will the funds raised by Princess Kate support?
The funds will help develop a new specialist Centre for Holistic Wellbeing and Recovery at the Royal Marsden.
Is Princess Kate in remission from cancer?
Yes, Princess Kate is currently in remission after undergoing chemotherapy.
How did Princess Kate express her gratitude to the hospital?
She described her fundraising climb as a small way to give back and thank the hospital for their care and support.

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