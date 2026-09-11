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Recruiter SThree rejects US-based Circle8's takeover bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Recruiter SThree rejects US-based Circle8's takeover bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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SThree Turns Down Circle8’s Takeover Bid, Citing Long-Term Value

SThree Rejects Circle8’s Unsolicited Takeover Approach

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree unanimously rejected an unsolicited all-cash takeover approach from U.S.-based Circle8 Group on Friday, saying the proposal significantly undervalues the British company and its future prospects.  

Key Details of the Takeover Bid

Here are some details:

SThree’s Market Value and Growth Confidence

• SThree, which has a market value of £336 million ($453.77 million), said it remains confident in long-term growth prospects for the business.

Market Reaction to the News

• Shares in the London-listed firm were down 3.7%.

Regulatory Timeline Under U.K. Takeover Code

• Under the U.K. Takeover Code, Circle8 must either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by October 7.

Industry Context and Financial Performance

Recruitment Industry Trends

• British recruiters have been leaning on cost cuts to shore up profits as AI-driven efficiencies weigh on hiring, with firms also increasingly shifting toward shorter-term contracts.

SThree’s Recent Financial Results

• In July, SThree's half-year like-for-like pretax profit fell by three-quarters, as an AI-driven hiring slowdown and the economic impact of the Iran war weighed.

Circle8’s Perspective and Next Steps

Circle8’s Valuation and Strategic Rationale

• Technology and workforce solutions firm Circle8 said on Thursday its Nasdaq valuation undervalues its potential and the proposed deal would create a nearly $3 billion revenue platform.

Response from Circle8

• Circle8 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7405 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • SThree, with a market cap of around £336 million (approx. $454 million), said the Circle8 proposal significantly undervalued the company and its prospects (live.euronext.com).
  • Under UK Takeover Code, Circle8 must either announce a firm offer or walk away by 5 p.m. on 7 October 2026 (tradingview.com).
  • SThree shares slipped ~3.7% following the rejection, against the backdrop of an AI‑driven hiring slowdown and recent sharp profit decline (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did SThree reject Circle8's takeover bid?
SThree rejected the unsolicited takeover bid from Circle8, stating that the proposal significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects.
What is the deadline for Circle8 to make a firm offer for SThree?
Under the UK Takeover Code, Circle8 must announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by October 7.
How did SThree's shares react to the takeover bid news?
Shares in SThree dropped by 3.7% following the news of the rejected takeover bid.
What are some challenges facing UK recruiters like SThree?
UK recruiters are dealing with AI-driven hiring slowdowns, economic impacts from the Iran war, and a shift towards shorter-term contracts.

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