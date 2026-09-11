SThree Turns Down Circle8’s Takeover Bid, Citing Long-Term Value
SThree Rejects Circle8’s Unsolicited Takeover Approach
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree unanimously rejected an unsolicited all-cash takeover approach from U.S.-based Circle8 Group on Friday, saying the proposal significantly undervalues the British company and its future prospects.
Key Details of the Takeover Bid
Here are some details:
SThree’s Market Value and Growth Confidence
• SThree, which has a market value of £336 million ($453.77 million), said it remains confident in long-term growth prospects for the business.
Market Reaction to the News
• Shares in the London-listed firm were down 3.7%.
Regulatory Timeline Under U.K. Takeover Code
• Under the U.K. Takeover Code, Circle8 must either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by October 7.
Industry Context and Financial Performance
Recruitment Industry Trends
• British recruiters have been leaning on cost cuts to shore up profits as AI-driven efficiencies weigh on hiring, with firms also increasingly shifting toward shorter-term contracts.
SThree’s Recent Financial Results
• In July, SThree's half-year like-for-like pretax profit fell by three-quarters, as an AI-driven hiring slowdown and the economic impact of the Iran war weighed.
Circle8’s Perspective and Next Steps
Circle8’s Valuation and Strategic Rationale
• Technology and workforce solutions firm Circle8 said on Thursday its Nasdaq valuation undervalues its potential and the proposed deal would create a nearly $3 billion revenue platform.
Response from Circle8
• Circle8 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7405 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)