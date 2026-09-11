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BlackRock private credit fund redemptions fall in third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BlackRock private credit fund redemptions fall in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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BlackRock Private Credit Fund Redemptions Decrease in Third Quarter

Overview of BlackRock's Private Credit Fund Performance

Withdrawal Requests Slow in Q3

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Withdrawal requests at asset manager BlackRock's flagship private credit fund slowed in the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Comparison with Previous Quarter

Investors in HPS Corporate Lending Fund sought to pull roughly 11.5% of shares, compared with 13.3% in the prior quarter.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Redemption demand declined in Q3 2026 versus Q2 — 11.5% of shares requested versus 13.3% previously, suggesting marginal alleviation in investor withdrawal pressure.
  • In Q3, the fund repurchased approximately 37.6% of tendered shares — roughly $612 million of the $1.63 billion requested — continuing its use of prorated redemptions to manage liquidity. (dwkitalpha.com)
  • These redemption trends reflect broader stressed dynamics in the private credit sector, where many funds impose liquidity caps (often around 5% per quarter) amid growing investor caution. (investmentnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to BlackRock's private credit fund redemptions in Q3?
The withdrawal requests at BlackRock's flagship private credit fund slowed to 11.5% in the third quarter, down from 13.3% in the previous quarter.
Which fund saw reduced redemption requests?
The HPS Corporate Lending Fund, managed by BlackRock, saw reduced redemption requests in the third quarter.
How much did investors request to withdraw in the third quarter?
Investors sought to pull about 11.5% of shares from the fund in the third quarter.
How does the Q3 redemption rate compare to Q2?
The redemption rate in Q3 was 11.5%, compared to 13.3% in Q2.

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