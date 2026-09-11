BlackRock Private Credit Fund Redemptions Decrease in Third Quarter
Overview of BlackRock's Private Credit Fund Performance
Withdrawal Requests Slow in Q3
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Withdrawal requests at asset manager BlackRock's flagship private credit fund slowed in the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Comparison with Previous Quarter
Investors in HPS Corporate Lending Fund sought to pull roughly 11.5% of shares, compared with 13.3% in the prior quarter.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)