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Modi, Putin hold talks in New Delhi on trade, defence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Modi, Putin hold talks in New Delhi on trade, defence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Modi and Putin Meet in New Delhi to Strengthen India-Russia Trade, Energy, and Defence Ties

Key Discussions and Developments in India-Russia Relations

High-Level Talks Focused on Strategic Sectors

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks in New Delhi on Friday, their second meeting in two weeks, that is expected to focus on trade, energy and defence ties between the two countries, which have long been friends.

BRICS Summit and International Participation

The talks are being held on the eve of the annual summit of BRICS leaders in the Indian capital, that will see the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, among others.

Areas of Bilateral Cooperation

Modi and Putin are expected to discuss cooperation between the two countries in civil nuclear energy, fertilisers, defence, critical minerals, manufacturing, railways, and steel, an Indian source said.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Previous Meetings and Ukraine Conflict

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31, where Modi told Putin that the war in Ukraine needed to end for humanity's sake and that New Delhi would support every peace effort to stop the fighting.

India’s Position on Russian Oil and Energy Security

Energy Imports and Economic Considerations

India, along with China, is one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil, which is seen as helping Moscow replenish its budget since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022 and was hit with sweeping Western sanctions.

India has, however, sought to resist the pressure, saying its large population and economy need secure, affordable and reliable energy supplies. New Delhi has also said that the Ukraine conflict can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy and not by some countries stopping energy, metal or fertiliser trade with Russia.

Trends in Crude Oil Imports

Russia's share of Indian crude imports rose in 2026, reaching a record 51% in July, as disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies increased Indian refiners' reliance on Russian oil. That share likely moderated in August as China stepped up Russian oil purchases, Indian media reported.

Expanding Trade and Defence Relations

Putin visited India in December 2025 as well for the annual India-Russia summit and the two countries agreed to expand their trade and defence relationship.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by YP Rajesh)

Key Takeaways

  • The talks mark their second meeting in two weeks and underscore expanding bilateral ties across sectors including civil nuclear energy, fertilisers, critical minerals, manufacturing, railways, and steel.
  • India’s reliance on Russian crude oil reached record levels in July, accounting for over half of its imports—a reflection of energy security priorities amid Middle East supply disruptions.
  • The engagement highlights India’s strategic balancing—pursuing Russian cooperation while hosting the BRICS summit with attendance by Xi Jinping and Iran’s President Pezeshkian, reinforcing resilient supply chains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the focus of the Modi-Putin talks in New Delhi?
The talks focused on strengthening trade, energy, and defence cooperation between India and Russia.
Which sectors are India and Russia cooperating in?
India and Russia cooperate in civil nuclear energy, fertilisers, defence, critical minerals, manufacturing, railways, and steel.
How has India's import of Russian oil changed recently?
Russia's share of Indian crude oil imports reached a record 51% in July, increasing India's reliance on Russian oil due to disruptions in Middle Eastern supplies.
What is India's stance on the Ukraine conflict?
India maintains the Ukraine conflict can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy, not by halting trade in energy, metals, or fertilisers with Russia.
Which leaders are participating in the BRICS summit in New Delhi?
Leaders from China, Iran, and other BRICS nations are participating alongside India and Russia.

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