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IG Metall demands Volkswagen commitment to 2024 wage agreement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IG Metall demands Volkswagen commitment to 2024 wage agreement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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IG Metall Urges Volkswagen to Confirm Commitment to Landmark 2024 Wage Pact

Union Demands and Ongoing Tensions at Volkswagen

IG Metall Seeks Clarity on Wage Agreement

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Germany's IG Metall is demanding a clear commitment from Volkswagen on whether it will honour a landmark wage deal struck in 2024, a leading union representative said, citing fears that a recent turnaround agreement could undermine it.

Legal Clause Invoked by Union Members

IG Metall members on Friday decided to invoke a legal clause, which was part of the agreement reached in December 2024, to that effect, Thorsten Groeger told reporters in Hanover.

Escalation in Labour Dispute

The move marks an escalation in the fight for Volkswagen's future, which has pitted management against the group's labour and state government stakeholders over a plan to roughly double layoffs to some 100,000 and drastically cut production.

Workforce Concerns Amid Uncertainty

"This uncertainty cannot continue for the workforce at our locations," said Daniela Cavallo, Volkswagen works council chief.

Details of the 2024 Wage Deal

Layoffs and Job Guarantees

The 2024 deal, which was agreed after mass walkouts, resulted in 35,000 layoffs but fended off immediate plant closures while securing certain job and production guarantees from management.

Strike Truce Provision

The agreement also includes a strike truce until December 31, 2026.

Renewed Tensions Over Restructuring Plans

CEO Oliver Blume's Overhaul and External Pressures

Tensions between the two sides have flared again in recent months over CEO Oliver Blume's overhaul plans, including four threatened plant closures early next decade, as Europe's top carmaker battles Chinese competition, mounting tariff payments and high manufacturing costs.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • IG Metall invoked a legal clause from the December 2024 agreement to force VW to commit to honoring its terms, including job guarantees and the no‑strike truce through December 31, 2026.
  • The December 2024 deal secured 35,000 layoffs but stopped plant closures, guaranteed job security to 2030, and suspended a ~5% pay increase to finance measures such as reduced hours and partial retirement (igmetall.de).
  • Tensions have resurfaced over CEO Oliver Blume’s overhaul that includes plans for up to 100,000 job cuts and four plant closures, prompting the union’s escalation (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IG Metall demanding from Volkswagen?
IG Metall is demanding that Volkswagen clearly commits to honoring the 2024 wage agreement amid concerns it may be undermined by recent turnaround plans.
What triggered the current standoff between IG Metall and Volkswagen?
The standoff was triggered by Volkswagen's management planning to double layoffs to 100,000 and potentially close plants, causing IG Metall to invoke a legal clause from the 2024 agreement.
What was included in the 2024 Volkswagen wage agreement?
The 2024 agreement prevented immediate plant closures, secured job and production guarantees, and included a strike truce until the end of 2026, but resulted in 35,000 layoffs.
Why are tensions rising again at Volkswagen in 2024?
Tensions have resurfaced due to CEO Oliver Blume's plans for further plant closures, increased layoffs, and challenges like Chinese competition and rising costs.
What legal action has IG Metall taken regarding the wage agreement?
IG Metall has invoked a legal clause from the 2024 wage deal to press Volkswagen to reaffirm its commitment to the agreement.

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