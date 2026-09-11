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ECB's Makhlouf says further rate hikes could hurt economic growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Makhlouf says further rate hikes could hurt economic growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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ECB Policymaker Makhlouf Warns Against Excessive Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Risks

ECB Interest Rate Policy and Inflation Concerns

Risks of Prolonged Inflation Due to Middle East Conflict

DUBLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A drawn-out conflict in the Middle East risks keeping inflation elevated for a long period but the European Central Bank could also damage economic growth if it raises interest rates "a great deal more", ECB policymaker Gabriel Makhlouf said on Friday.

Recent ECB Rate Hikes and Future Policy Outlook

Current Rate Hike Actions

The ECB raised borrowing costs on Thursday for the second time this year and sources told Reuters policymakers expect further policy tightening in the months ahead, with a move possible as early as October.

Makhlouf's Perspective on Economic Uncertainty

"There remains significant uncertainty to the outlook," Makhlouf wrote on a blog on the Irish central bank's website.

Energy Prices as a Key Driver of Inflation

"The near-term driver of elevated inflation remains energy. A drawn-out conflict in the Middle East risks keeping inflation elevated for a long period. But the other side of uncertainty is that raising rates a great deal more from here could carry real costs in terms of growth."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Makhlouf emphasised that further aggressive rate increases could harm economic growth, even as inflation remains elevated due to energy prices linked to the Middle East conflict. (elpais.com)
  • The ECB raised rates for the second time in 2026, with markets expecting additional tightening as early as October, though growth risks remain central. (elpais.com)
  • ECB staff project euro‑area growth to fall below 1% this year under persistent energy shocks, underscoring the trade‑offs between containing inflation and avoiding a growth slowdown. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did ECB's Makhlouf say about further interest rate hikes?
Makhlouf warned that raising rates much further could harm economic growth.
Why is inflation expected to stay elevated according to Makhlouf?
Makhlouf cited a prolonged conflict in the Middle East as a risk for keeping inflation elevated.
Has the ECB recently raised interest rates?
Yes, the ECB raised borrowing costs for the second time this year.
What remains the near-term driver of elevated inflation?
Makhlouf stated that energy remains the near-term driver of elevated inflation.
Are further ECB policy tightenings expected soon?
Sources expect further ECB policy tightening in the coming months, possibly as early as October.

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