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Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at pre-election meeting - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian central bank keeps key rate on hold at pre-election meeting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Russian Central Bank Maintains 14% Key Rate Before 2026 Parliamentary Election

Central Bank Decision and Economic Context

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 14% on Friday, one week before a parliamentary election whose turnout and results the Kremlin will be watching as a gauge of public anxiety and fatigue after 4-1/2 years of conflict in Ukraine.

Central Bank Statement

"The economy as a whole is growing at a moderate pace in the third quarter of 2026. Current price pressures have increased significantly in recent months," the central bank said in a statement.

Economic Performance and Outlook

Growth Slowdown

Russia's $2.6 trillion economy slowed sharply last year and is expected to post growth of just above zero in 2026 because of the high key rate, Western sanctions, Ukrainian attacks on economic targets and a strong rouble.

Business Response

Concerns Over High Interest Rates

The central bank has come under pressure from businesses, which argue that borrowing to invest does not make sense at current interest rates and that the economy will not grow until the key rate falls to below 12%.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Vladimir Soldatkin)

Key Takeaways

  • The central bank paused its easing cycle to assess rising price pressures and uncertain consumption outlook, especially fuel-related inflation, ahead of parliamentary elections.
  • 2026 GDP growth is forecast at just 0.0–1.0%, with inflation revised upward to 6–7%, and the average key rate now expected at 14.5–14.6% this year and 10.5–12.5% in 2027.
  • Businesses are calling for a rate below 12% to spur investment, but the bank remains cautious amid inflation risks and suggests future rate decisions will respond flexibly to data.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current key interest rate set by the Russian central bank?
The Russian central bank has kept its key rate unchanged at 14%.
Why did the Russian central bank keep the key rate on hold?
The decision was made due to increased price pressures and moderate economic growth, despite upcoming parliamentary elections.
How is the Russian economy performing in 2026?
Russia's economy is growing at a moderate pace but is expected to post growth just above zero due to high interest rates, sanctions, and other factors.
What concerns do Russian businesses have about the current key rate?
Businesses argue that investment is limited by high interest rates and that substantial economic growth depends on reducing the rate below 12%.

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