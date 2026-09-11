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Polish train drivers' go-slow safety protest causes travel chaos

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Polish Train Drivers’ Go-Slow Protest Causes Widespread Rail Disruption

Widespread Rail Disruption and Safety Concerns in Poland

By Laura Urraca-Makuch and Thomas Holdstock

Extent and Impact of the Go-Slow Protest

GDANSK, Poland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Poland's railways faced widespread disruption on Friday as a go-slow protest by train drivers over safety concerns left around two-thirds of services facing delays on one of the busiest days of the week.

Recent Accidents Prompting the Protest

One person was killed and 10 were taken to hospital after a train hit a truck at a level crossing and derailed in central Poland on Wednesday, the latest in a string of accidents caused by road users ignoring warning signals.

Union Response and Demands

"We don't view this as a protest, but rather as an act of desperation," said Sebastian Piernik, a member of train drivers' union ZZM, adding that its demands regarding safety had been ignored in the past.

Key Safety Issues Highlighted

"The fundamental issue is ensuring consequences for drivers who cross the tracks when there is a red light."

Details of the Go-Slow Action

In the protest, which ran until midday local time on Friday, train drivers slowed down to 20 kilometres per hour (12 mph) at all level crossings.

As a result, train operator PKP Intercity said that, as of 12 p.m. (1000 GMT), 203 out of 290 services were facing delays averaging 37 minutes, with knock-on effects to be felt throughout the day.

Public Reaction and Government Response

Public Sentiment

As she waited to cross the railway tracks on foot, Gdansk resident Alicja Kiman said she was not surprised by the protest as motorists were often reckless.

"I've actually seen rubbish trucks tear the barrier down twice - forcing their way in while it was closing," she said.

Government Measures to Improve Safety

The government has said it would introduce stiffer penalties for drivers who disregard warning signals at crossings and that it was spending hundreds of millions of zlotys on improving safety.

"These changes will entail the risk of losing one's driving licence for any driver who enters a road-rail crossing while the red light is on," Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak told reporters.

(Reporting by Laura Urraca-Makuch and Thomas Holdstock, writing by Alan Charlish, Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Train drivers slowed trains to 20 km/h at all level crossings in protest, delaying 203 of 290 services by an average of 37 minutes.
  • The protest was prompted by a fatal collision at a level crossing and longstanding safety concerns over drivers ignoring signals at crossings.
  • Poland has over 6,000 active level crossings, with persistent high accident rates; the government plans stricter penalties (up to license loss or fines up to ₱30,000) and spending hundreds of millions of zlotys to upgrade crossings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Polish train drivers stage a go-slow protest?
The protest was held over safety concerns following repeated accidents caused by motorists ignoring warning signals at rail crossings.
How did the protest impact train schedules in Poland?
About two-thirds of train services were delayed, with 203 out of 290 PKP Intercity trains affected and average delays of 37 minutes.
What changes is the Polish government proposing to improve rail safety?
The government plans to introduce stiffer penalties for drivers ignoring warning signals at crossings, including possible loss of driving licenses.
What triggered recent concerns about railway safety in Poland?
A recent train derailment and collision with a truck at a level crossing, which resulted in one death and ten injuries, highlighted these concerns.
How did the public respond to the train drivers' protest?
Some residents, like Alicja Kiman, were unsurprised by the protest, citing frequent reckless behavior by motorists at rail crossings.

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