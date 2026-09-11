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Germany's AfD says arms production could aid deportation drive in Saxony-Anhalt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's AfD says arms production could aid deportation drive in Saxony-Anhalt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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AfD Suggests Arms Production in Saxony-Anhalt for Deportation Support

Controversy Surrounding Arms Production and Deportation Plans in Saxony-Anhalt

AfD's Stance on Arms Production

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The likely leader of the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, the far-right Alternative for Germany's Ulrich Siegmund, suggested a weapons producer could be allowed to operate in the state to provide resources for his party's planned deportation campaigns.

The AfD, which wants to restore ties with Russia and brands itself a "party of peace", opposes Germany's record defence spending under Chancellor Friedrich Merz and military support for Ukraine, raising questions about the future of a planned defence industry investment in the city of Sangerhausen.

Statements from Ulrich Siegmund

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Siegmund indicated the AfD was not opposed to arms production for domestic purposes when asked about the site.

"We do not condemn the production of military equipment across the board, because we will naturally need the appropriate resources for future repatriation and deportation campaigns," he said.

"This is also in the interest of internal security, our own stability, and national defence," he added.

Planned Defence Industry Investment in Sangerhausen

Local public broadcaster MDR has reported that Israel's Elbit Systems is in talks to build a plant there to manufacture components for other German companies. City officials say no complete weapons systems, drones or artillery shells would be produced at the site, which could create up to 400 jobs.

Elbit Systems' Position

Elbit Systems Deutschland told Reuters on Friday that it continuously evaluates opportunities for further expansion in Germany but no locations have yet been selected for future expansion.

"As a long-standing partner, the company operates across several locations in Germany, employs hundreds of German employees and continues to strengthen its local industrial presence," it said.

AfD's Deportation Policies and Political Implications

Deportations 'From the First Minute'

DEPORTATIONS 'FROM THE FIRST MINUTE'

The anti-immigration AfD, which is seeking to form a state government after winning a historic election victory just short of an outright majority, has pledged deportations "from the first minute", citizen patrols and separate classrooms for refugee children.

Monitoring and Cooperation Concerns

Siegmund said the party was monitoring developments in Sangerhausen.

"We want to take a close look at exactly what is being produced and under what conditions, and whether this runs the risk of involving us in foreign conflicts," he said.

Potential Impact on Coalition Talks

Any backing for the project could complicate talks with the left-wing populist BSW, the only party not to rule out cooperation with the AfD.

The BSW, which like the AfD opposes German military support for Ukraine, has campaigned against the Sangerhausen project, rejecting economic arguments for attracting foreign defence manufacturers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem and Susanne Neumayer-Remter and Oliver Barth in Magdeburg, Germany; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD’s Ulrich Siegmund endorsed arms production locally to support planned 'repatriation and deportation campaigns', framing it as vital for internal security—this stance raises concerns over the militarization of domestic policy.
  • Elbit Systems Deutschland is reportedly in talks to build a components plant in Sangerhausen, creating roughly 400 jobs; however, no final decision or full weapons manufacturing has been confirmed by the company.
  • The AfD lacks an outright majority in Saxony‑Anhalt; coalition prospects hinge on the BSW, which opposes the Elbit investment and has mixed relations with AfD despite shared anti-immigration and pro-Russia leanings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AfD's stance on arms production in Saxony-Anhalt?
The AfD supports arms production for domestic purposes to aid deportation and internal security efforts but opposes broader military spending.
Who is considering investing in the Sangerhausen defence industry project?
Israel's Elbit Systems is reportedly in discussions about building a plant in Sangerhausen to manufacture components for German companies.
How many jobs could the proposed defence plant create in Sangerhausen?
The proposed plant could create up to 400 jobs according to city officials.
What are the main concerns of the BSW and AfD regarding the Sangerhausen project?
Both parties oppose German military support for Ukraine. The BSW rejects the economic case for foreign defence investment, while AfD is concerned about involvement in foreign conflicts.
What deportation policies has the AfD pledged in Saxony-Anhalt?
The AfD has pledged immediate deportations, citizen patrols, and separate classrooms for refugee children if it forms the state government.

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