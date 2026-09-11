BRICS Finance Chiefs Demand Reforms in Global Financial Institutions

BRICS Push for Greater Representation and Financial Reform

Calls for Reform in Global Financial Institutions

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bank governors of BRICS countries have called for reform of global developmental financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, seeking a stronger voice for emerging market economies.

"With the growing share of emerging market and developing economies in global output and growth, reform of global economic governance remains a consistent BRICS priority," finance chiefs of BRICS countries said in a joint statement issued late on Thursday.

"We will continue to strengthen coordination among BRICS members to make international financial institutions more representative, transparent and accountable," they said.

Upcoming BRICS Leaders' Summit

India will host the BRICS Leaders' Summit this weekend, with leaders from Russia, China and Iran due to attend. The summit in New Delhi comes more than six months after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, a BRICS member since 2024.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Emerging Economies

The rise in oil prices as a result of the conflict has added to pressure on emerging economies that have also felt the impact of volatility in trade tariffs imposed by the U.S.

"We continue to have serious concerns with the unilateral imposition of trade and finance-related actions, including the raising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, which distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organisation rules," the finance chiefs' statement said.

Progress on Payment Systems and Digital Currencies

BRICS Payment Task Force Initiatives

While acknowledging the work done by the BRICS payment task force, the finance chiefs pushed for progress in ensuring greater interoperability of payment systems across member nations.

"We encourage the BRICS Payment Task Force to continue discussions, building on the ongoing work, to facilitate practical solutions for cross-border payments among BRICS countries, which are fast, low-cost, more accessible, efficient, transparent, and safe," the statement said.

India's Push for Digital Currency Integration

Linking Digital Currencies Across BRICS Countries

India will push for progress on linking digital currencies across BRICS countries, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters earlier this week.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Alex Richardson)