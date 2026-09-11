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BRICS finance chiefs urge reform of global development financial institutions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BRICS finance chiefs urge reform of global development financial institutions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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BRICS Finance Chiefs Demand Reforms in Global Financial Institutions

BRICS Push for Greater Representation and Financial Reform

Calls for Reform in Global Financial Institutions

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bank governors of BRICS countries have called for reform of global developmental financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, seeking a stronger voice for emerging market economies.

"With the growing share of emerging market and developing economies in global output and growth, reform of global economic governance remains a consistent BRICS priority," finance chiefs of BRICS countries said in a joint statement issued late on Thursday.

"We will continue to strengthen coordination among BRICS members to make international financial institutions more representative, transparent and accountable," they said.

Upcoming BRICS Leaders' Summit

India will host the BRICS Leaders' Summit this weekend, with leaders from Russia, China and Iran due to attend. The summit in New Delhi comes more than six months after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, a BRICS member since 2024.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Emerging Economies

The rise in oil prices as a result of the conflict has added to pressure on emerging economies that have also felt the impact of volatility in trade tariffs imposed by the U.S.

"We continue to have serious concerns with the unilateral imposition of trade and finance-related actions, including the raising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, which distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organisation rules," the finance chiefs' statement said.

Progress on Payment Systems and Digital Currencies

BRICS Payment Task Force Initiatives

While acknowledging the work done by the BRICS payment task force, the finance chiefs pushed for progress in ensuring greater interoperability of payment systems across member nations.

"We encourage the BRICS Payment Task Force to continue discussions, building on the ongoing work, to facilitate practical solutions for cross-border payments among BRICS countries, which are fast, low-cost, more accessible, efficient, transparent, and safe," the statement said.

India's Push for Digital Currency Integration

Linking Digital Currencies Across BRICS Countries

India will push for progress on linking digital currencies across BRICS countries, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters earlier this week.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • BRICS urged reforms of IMF and World Bank to better reflect emerging economies’ growing global output and ensure transparency and accountability.
  • The payment task force is pushing for interoperable, low‑cost, efficient cross‑border payment systems, including linking CBDCs and fast payment platforms across member countries.
  • India, hosting the Sept 2026 summit, is spearheading efforts to advance digital currency linkage agendas, aiming to reduce reliance on the dollar and boost BRICS financial autonomy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are BRICS finance ministers calling for reforms in global financial institutions?
BRICS finance ministers want reforms to give emerging markets stronger representation and make institutions more transparent and accountable.
Which global financial institutions do BRICS want to reform?
The BRICS nations are seeking reforms in institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
What concerns did BRICS finance chiefs raise regarding trade?
They voiced concerns over unilateral trade actions such as tariffs, citing their inconsistency with World Trade Organisation rules.
What progress is being made in BRICS cross-border payment systems?
BRICS finance chiefs are pushing for greater interoperability and efficiency in payment systems across BRICS nations.
Which countries are attending the upcoming BRICS leaders' summit?
India will host the summit, with leaders from Russia, China, and Iran attending.

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