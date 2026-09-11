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UK to delay Jackdaw gas field decision until after October by-election, Telegraph says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK to delay Jackdaw gas field decision until after October by-election, Telegraph says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Energy UK Politics

UK Delays Decision on Jackdaw Gas Field Until After October By-Election

Government Postpones Jackdaw Gas Field Decision Amid Political Developments

Background of the Jackdaw Gas Field Decision

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to delay a decision on whether to bring the Jackdaw gas field online until after a parliamentary by-election next month, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Expected Timeline for Approval

Media reports earlier this month had said the approval for the Shell and Equinor-backed project had been expected on Tuesday, but the Telegraph said on Friday that the decision had now been pushed back until late autumn.

Impact of the By-Election

The October 8 by-election in Holborn and St Pancras was triggered by the resignation of Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, as a lawmaker and is expected to be closely contested by Labour and the Green Party.

Official Response and Public Statements

Government's Stance

The government's energy department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has never publicly confirmed a date for a decision on Jackdaw.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Decision on Jackdaw gas field delayed until after the 8 October Holborn & St Pancras by‑election, according to The Telegraph
  • The Jackdaw project, backed by Shell and Equinor (via Adura), could supply around 6–6.5% of UK’s gas production—enough to heat over 1 million homes (instituteforgovernment.org.uk)
  • The delay follows a public consultation that closed in August and ongoing legal and environmental scrutiny; the government emphasizes careful assessment, including environmental impact and climate considerations (icis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Jackdaw gas field decision being delayed?
The decision is being delayed until after the October 8 parliamentary by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, according to government sources.
Which companies back the Jackdaw gas field project?
The Jackdaw gas field project is backed by Shell and Equinor.
Has the UK government confirmed a date for the Jackdaw decision?
No, the government has not publicly confirmed a date for a decision on the Jackdaw gas field.

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