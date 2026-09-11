UK Delays Decision on Jackdaw Gas Field Until After October By-Election
Government Postpones Jackdaw Gas Field Decision Amid Political Developments
Background of the Jackdaw Gas Field Decision
LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to delay a decision on whether to bring the Jackdaw gas field online until after a parliamentary by-election next month, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing government sources.
Expected Timeline for Approval
Media reports earlier this month had said the approval for the Shell and Equinor-backed project had been expected on Tuesday, but the Telegraph said on Friday that the decision had now been pushed back until late autumn.
Impact of the By-Election
The October 8 by-election in Holborn and St Pancras was triggered by the resignation of Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, as a lawmaker and is expected to be closely contested by Labour and the Green Party.
Official Response and Public Statements
Government's Stance
The government's energy department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has never publicly confirmed a date for a decision on Jackdaw.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)