UK Delays Decision on Jackdaw Gas Field Until After October By-Election

Government Postpones Jackdaw Gas Field Decision Amid Political Developments

Background of the Jackdaw Gas Field Decision

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to delay a decision on whether to bring the Jackdaw gas field online until after a parliamentary by-election next month, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Expected Timeline for Approval

Media reports earlier this month had said the approval for the Shell and Equinor-backed project had been expected on Tuesday, but the Telegraph said on Friday that the decision had now been pushed back until late autumn.

Impact of the By-Election

The October 8 by-election in Holborn and St Pancras was triggered by the resignation of Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, as a lawmaker and is expected to be closely contested by Labour and the Green Party.

Official Response and Public Statements

Government's Stance

The government's energy department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has never publicly confirmed a date for a decision on Jackdaw.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)