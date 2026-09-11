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AirBaltic postpones key meeting of bondholders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AirBaltic postpones key meeting of bondholders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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airBaltic Delays Crucial Bondholder Meeting to Secure €257 Million Financing

airBaltic's Financing Efforts and Bondholder Meeting Rescheduling

Background and Meeting Rescheduling

VILNIUS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Latvia's airBaltic has rescheduled a meeting of bondholders that had been due to take place on Friday, the carrier said in an email to Reuters as it works to shore up its finances.

State Ownership and Financial Urgency

The airline, which is majority owned by the Latvian state, has said it is seeking financing from bondholders as it races to avert the risk of default.

Details of the Financing Plan

AirBaltic had asked bondholders to approve a plan on Friday to raise up to €257 million ($298 million) through new super-senior debt due in 2027. But the virtual meeting is now set to take place on September 15, it said without elaborating.

Market Implications and Analyst Insights

Industry Context

The carrier is a test case for the wider airline market where weaker operators that struggle to pass on higher costs, face the biggest pressure from soaring jet fuel prices caused by the Iran war.

Bond Structure and Yield Impact

Collateral and Repayment Priorities

The new bonds would take priority for repayment from collateral — which includes eight aircraft and seven engines — while notes due in 2029 would fall to third priority, which analysts said could be behind a yield spike this week.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8613 euros)

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The bondholder vote on issuing up to €257 million in super‑senior debt due 2027 has been moved to September 15, delaying a key decision point.
  • Yields on airBaltic’s existing €380 million 2029 bonds spiked to a record ~176% ahead of the planned vote, signaling extreme investor concern.
  • The new debt would have priority over collateral including eight aircraft and seven engines, pushing 2029 bondholders further down the repayment hierarchy.
  • The postponement extends a series of delays, including a failed August meeting due to low turnout, underscoring deep liquidity stress tied to sharply higher fuel costs amid the Iran war.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did airBaltic postpone its bondholder meeting?
airBaltic postponed the meeting to allow more time as it seeks financing and works to avoid default risks.
When is the rescheduled airBaltic bondholder meeting?
The rescheduled virtual meeting is set to take place on September 15.
How much new financing is airBaltic seeking from bondholders?
airBaltic is seeking to raise up to €257 million through new super-senior debt due in 2027.
What collateral is being offered for airBaltic's new bonds?
Collateral includes eight aircraft and seven engines, giving the new bonds repayment priority.
How are existing airBaltic notes affected by the new bond issuance?
Existing notes due in 2029 would fall to third priority for repayment, which may be causing a spike in their yield.

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