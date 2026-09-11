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Barclays expects ECB to deliver another rate hike in December as inflation pressures persist - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barclays expects ECB to deliver another rate hike in December as inflation pressures persist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Barclays Forecasts December ECB Rate Hike Amid Inflation and Energy Price Surge

ECB Rate Hike Expectations and Market Reactions

Barclays' December Rate Hike Forecast

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Barclays expects the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in December, as higher inflation projections and rising energy prices amid the U.S.-Iran war strengthen the case for further policy tightening.

Recent ECB Decisions and Inflation Projections

The forecast follows the ECB's decision on Thursday to raise its key rates by 25-bp. It also released new projections showing inflation would likely stay above its 2% target for an extended period.

Market Pricing and Other Analyst Views

Traders are now pricing in a 93.9% chance of a quarter-point rate hike from the ECB in December, according to LSEG data.

Goldman Sachs also expects the central bank to hike rates by 25-bp in December, saying it would take rates into "mildly restrictive territory".

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Energy Prices

Middle East Conflict and Oil Prices

Attacks by the United States and Iran since late August on military, shipping and energy assets across the Middle East have pushed oil prices back above $100 a barrel, reviving concerns about imported inflation in the fuel-dependent euro zone and complicating the ECB's fight against price pressures.

ECB's Inflation Outlook

Barclays said on Thursday the ECB's baseline outlook shows inflation returning to its 2% target only by late 2027, after the central bank delivered what President Christine Lagarde called a "no-brainer" 25-bp rate hike.

ECB Policy Approach and Future Moves

Data-Dependent Decision Making

The ECB has raised borrowing costs aggressively over the past several years in an effort to curb inflation, though officials have increasingly stressed that policy decisions will remain data-dependent.

Timing of the Next Rate Hike

While Barclays sees little chance of an October move, it expects the central bank to wait until December when policymakers will have updated economic forecasts in hand.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Barclays forecasts a further 25‑bp ECB rate hike in December as inflation remains elevated and energy prices surge amid Middle East tensions.
  • Markets are pricing in about a 90‑94% chance of another ECB move in December, reflecting trader expectations for ongoing tightening.
  • Goldman Sachs shares Barclays’ view, expecting the ECB to push rates into mildly restrictive territory by year‑end.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Barclays expect another ECB rate hike in December?
Barclays cites persistent inflation and rising energy prices, along with higher inflation forecasts, as reasons for expecting a 25 basis point ECB rate hike in December.
What event is contributing to rising energy prices in the euro zone?
Attacks involving the U.S. and Iran across the Middle East have pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, increasing imported inflation in the euro zone.
How long does Barclays expect eurozone inflation to remain above target?
Barclays expects inflation to stay above the ECB's 2% target until at least late 2027.
What has the ECB recently done regarding interest rates?
The ECB recently raised its key interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled its decisions will remain data-dependent.

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