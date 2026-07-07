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US coach Pochettino's viral shirt gives Hugo Boss welcome buzz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US coach Pochettino's viral shirt gives Hugo Boss welcome buzz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Pochettino’s Viral Hugo Boss Shirt Gives Brand a Financial and Publicity Boost

By Danielle Kaye and Alessandro Parodi

Pochettino’s Style and Its Impact on Hugo Boss

The Coach’s Signature Look

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. national soccer team coach Mauricio Pochettino fell short of getting the World Cup co-hosts into the quarter-finals. But his signature attire by the pitch — a sleek blue Hugo Boss shirt — stole the show, giving the struggling German brand a welcome publicity win.

Pochettino, known for treating his outfits as lucky charms, wore the $499 super-lightweight virgin wool Boss shirt and matching pants at every game of the tournament, attracting fans' attention.

Public Reaction and Social Media Buzz

"He looks like Russell Crowe playing a soccer coach," an Instagram user said of the 54-year-old Argentinian, who has coached the U.S. team since 2024.

Pochettino's outfit could not prevent Monday's 4-1 defeat against Belgium in Seattle, which ended both his lucky streak and the U.S.' World Cup dreams.

But his style went viral on social media, sending shoppers hunting for the same attire.

Financial Effects for Hugo Boss

Sales Surge and Brand Awareness

The shirt model quickly sold out online, Hugo Boss said in an emailed statement to Reuters. 

"We can confirm that the shirt generated significant customer interest," the statement said. "Availability currently remains very limited. The public mention in the press further drove brand awareness and also had a positive impact on perception, especially in the US."

An employee at a Hugo Boss store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood told Reuters the blue button-down shirt the U.S. coach had been wearing was still in stock but had been selling more since the World Cup started.

Market Context and Future Outlook

The unexpected attention is welcome for Hugo Boss, whose shares are languishing at half the price they stood at three years ago even after a €2 billion takeover offer in June by top shareholder Frasers Group.

Will the Buzz Last?

However, like the U.S. presence at the World Cup, the buzz surrounding Hugo Boss may not last.

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk and Danielle Kaye in New York; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Pochettino’s $499 Hugo Boss shirt and matching trousers became an unexpected style phenomenon during the World Cup, sparking online buzz and sell‑outs; Hugo Boss confirmed increased interest and limited availability. (gq.com)
  • Hugo Boss shares had been trading at about half their value from three years ago, making the fashion house vulnerable amid sluggish sales and repositioning efforts. (theguardian.com)
  • Frasers Group, led by Mike Ashley, has launched a €38‑per‑share (~€2 billion) takeover offer for the remaining ~74% of Hugo Boss, with the offer now finalized and under regulatory review; the bid gave the stock a ~7% bump. (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hugo Boss gain publicity during the World Cup?
Hugo Boss gained publicity because US soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino wore their shirt at every match, which went viral on social media.
What effect did Pochettino's shirt have on Hugo Boss sales?
Pochettino’s viral shirt drove significant customer interest, causing the shirt to quickly sell out online and increasing store sales.
How did Hugo Boss respond to the spike in attention?
Hugo Boss confirmed in a statement that the shirt generated notable customer interest and drove brand awareness, especially in the US.
What financial challenges is Hugo Boss facing?
Hugo Boss shares are currently at half their value from three years ago, despite a recent €2 billion takeover offer by Frasers Group.
Did the viral shirt help the US team win at the World Cup?
Despite the viral buzz around his Hugo Boss attire, Pochettino's US team was eliminated by Belgium, ending their World Cup run.

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