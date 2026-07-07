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Pay gap between top and lowest Swiss earners has grown, study finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pay gap between top and lowest Swiss earners has grown, study finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Economy Wages Income inequality

Study Reveals Growing Pay Gap Between Top and Lowest Earners in Switzerland

Widening Income Disparities in Swiss Workforce

Key Findings from the Trade Union Study

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - The gap between high earners and low-paid workers in Switzerland has increased over the last decade, a trade union study published on Tuesday found.

While top earners have benefited from productivity gains, the lowest-paid have seen their wages fall in real terms, the study by the Swiss federation of trade unions SGB said.

Wage Trends Among Different Income Groups

Real wages for the top one percent of earners in Switzerland rose 16.8% between 2016 and 2024, compared with a 0.5% decline for the bottom 10 percent, the study showed.

For the earners in between the top 10 percent and the bottom 10 percent, wages stagnated, the SGB said.

Historical Context: 2008-2016 Wage Growth

During the years 2008-2016, the biggest percentage gains in wages went to the lowest 10 percent, it said.

Factors Contributing to the Pay Gap

Bosses and shareholders have benefited most thanks to high profits and dividends, the SGB said. At the other end of the scale, some wages have not kept up with inflation, it noted.

Gender Pay Disparities

Women also continue to be paid less than men on average.

In 2024, half of the women in Switzerland earned less than about 5,000 Swiss francs ($6,200) a month. The equivalent group of men were earning at least 2,000 francs more than that, the study showed.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8068 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in ZurichEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Between 2016 and 2024, real wages for the top 1 % rose 16.8 %, while the bottom 10 % saw a 0.5 % decline (SGB study).
  • Median wage in 2024 was CHF 7 024/month; lowest 10 % earned under CHF 4 635, highest 10 % over CHF 12 526 (FSO).
  • Gender pay gap narrowed to 8.4 % in 2024, but disparities remain, especially in senior roles where women earn ~14 % less than men.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the pay gap in Switzerland changed in the last decade?
The pay gap between high earners and low-paid workers in Switzerland has increased, with top earners seeing wage growth while the lowest-paid experienced a decline in real terms.
What were the real wage changes for top and bottom earners in Switzerland between 2016 and 2024?
Real wages for the top 1% rose by 16.8%, while the bottom 10% saw a 0.5% decline during that period.
Who benefited the most from wage and profit growth in Switzerland, according to the study?
Bosses and shareholders benefited the most, thanks to high profits and dividends, while lower wages lagged behind inflation.
Is there still a gender pay gap in Switzerland?
Yes, women in Switzerland continue to be paid less than men, with half earning less than around 5,000 Swiss francs a month.
Which group had the biggest wage gains in Switzerland during 2008-2016?
The lowest 10% of earners had the largest percentage wage gain during 2008-2016.

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