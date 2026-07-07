Study Reveals Growing Pay Gap Between Top and Lowest Earners in Switzerland

Widening Income Disparities in Swiss Workforce

Key Findings from the Trade Union Study

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - The gap between high earners and low-paid workers in Switzerland has increased over the last decade, a trade union study published on Tuesday found.

While top earners have benefited from productivity gains, the lowest-paid have seen their wages fall in real terms, the study by the Swiss federation of trade unions SGB said.

Wage Trends Among Different Income Groups

Real wages for the top one percent of earners in Switzerland rose 16.8% between 2016 and 2024, compared with a 0.5% decline for the bottom 10 percent, the study showed.

For the earners in between the top 10 percent and the bottom 10 percent, wages stagnated, the SGB said.

Historical Context: 2008-2016 Wage Growth

During the years 2008-2016, the biggest percentage gains in wages went to the lowest 10 percent, it said.

Factors Contributing to the Pay Gap

Bosses and shareholders have benefited most thanks to high profits and dividends, the SGB said. At the other end of the scale, some wages have not kept up with inflation, it noted.

Gender Pay Disparities

Women also continue to be paid less than men on average.

In 2024, half of the women in Switzerland earned less than about 5,000 Swiss francs ($6,200) a month. The equivalent group of men were earning at least 2,000 francs more than that, the study showed.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8068 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in ZurichEditing by Dave Graham)