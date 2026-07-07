UK and Netherlands Forge $3.2 Billion Maritime Deal to Boost NATO Defense
Strategic Maritime Partnership Announced
Details of the Maritime Deal
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British and Dutch forces will be equipped with new amphibious transport ships under a £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) maritime partnership signed on Tuesday, the British government said.
Statements from Leaders
"Combining the UK's industrial expertise with The Netherlands’ design and sea-faring experience to deliver first-rate platforms for our elite amphibious forces, this partnership will strengthen NATO," Prime Minister Keir Starmer - who is attending the NATO summit in Turkey - said in the statement.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Muvija MEditing by Gareth Jones)