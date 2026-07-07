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Netherlands looks to move past Nexperia dispute with China, Dutch minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Netherlands looks to move past Nexperia dispute with China, Dutch minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Netherlands and China Cooperate to Move Past Nexperia Dispute and Trade Frictions

By Laurie Chen

Renewed Cooperation Amid Technology and Trade Tensions

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said on Tuesday that the Netherlands and China were cooperating "extremely well" to resolve a dispute involving chipmaker Nexperia, as he sought to reset ties with Beijing during the first visit by a Dutch trade minister to China since 2018.

The three-day trip comes amid intensifying U.S.-China technology competition and renewed trade tensions between China and the European Union.

Resetting Diplomatic and Economic Relations

"We had a frank discussion, but also forward-looking, because I think both of us wanted to make a clean break with the previous period in which there were a lot of frictions and a lot of problems," Sjoerdsma told Reuters after meeting Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing.

The Nexperia Dispute

Dutch-headquartered chipmaker Nexperia, owned by China's Wingtech Technology, remains locked in a dispute with its Chinese parent over control and governance after Dutch authorities intervened in late 2025 over national-security concerns.

Nexperia China, with Wingtech's support, has declared independence from Nexperia Europe and is sourcing wafers from alternative Chinese suppliers, the firm said in May.

Efforts to Resolve the Nexperia Issue

Sjoerdsma said Dutch and Chinese authorities were working constructively to contain the fallout.

"I think the Chinese government and the Dutch government are cooperating extremely well together when it comes to Nexperia," he said, adding that a durable settlement would have to come from an agreement between Nexperia Europe and its Chinese unit.

ASML and Semiconductor Export Controls

ASML FOCUS

The visit also comes as Dutch chip equipment maker ASML faces mounting pressure from Washington over semiconductor exports to China.

U.S. Pressure and Export Restrictions

U.S. lawmakers are considering the proposed MATCH Act, which would further restrict China's access to advanced chipmaking equipment, including ASML's deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems.

ASML has rejected U.S. allegations that one of its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines — its most advanced tool, used to produce leading-edge chips and barred from sale to China under Dutch export controls since 2019 — was shipped to China.

Dutch Perspective on Export Controls

"The goal of our semiconductor export control regime is to make sure that no material ends up in places where our security might be endangered, and I'm confident that the very strict Dutch controls ensure that this is the case," Sjoerdsma said.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Editing by Joe Bavier, Eduardo Baptista and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The Nexperia conflict began in September 2025 when the Dutch government seized the chipmaker over national-security concerns, triggering a diplomatic standoff and supply disruptions. Wingtech responded by suing Nexperia for damages and appealing to the Dutch Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Nexperia China has declared independence and begun sourcing wafers domestically. (investing.com)
  • The dispute has seriously affected Wingtech’s finances: its 2025 net loss ballooned to 8.7 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion), and its auditor flagged risks of delisting after being unable to verify over half its assets linked to Nexperia. (kelo.com)
  • The visit by Minister Sjoerdsma, the first such Dutch trade minister visit since 2018, aims to “make a clean break” from past frictions. Concurrently, ASML is pushing back against U.S. allegations of unauthorized EUV equipment exports to China, reaffirming compliance with strict Dutch export controls. (nos.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dispute between Nexperia and its Chinese parent company?
Nexperia, owned by China's Wingtech, is in a dispute over control and governance after Dutch authorities intervened over national security concerns.
How are the Netherlands and China addressing the Nexperia issue?
Dutch and Chinese authorities are cooperating to contain the fallout, with both sides aiming for a durable settlement between Nexperia Europe and its Chinese unit.
Why is ASML under scrutiny in the context of chip exports to China?
ASML faces pressure from the U.S. over its semiconductor exports to China, with advanced chipmaking equipment being restricted due to security concerns.
What is the significance of the Dutch trade minister's visit to China?
It marks the first visit by a Dutch trade minister to China since 2018, aiming to reset bilateral ties and address ongoing trade and technology frictions.
What export controls affect Dutch semiconductor companies like ASML?
The Dutch export control regime restricts the sale of advanced equipment, such as EUV lithography machines, to China for security reasons.

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