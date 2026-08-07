GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EnBW posts first-half profit drop on coal phase-out, lower river levels - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EnBW posts first-half profit drop on coal phase-out, lower river levels

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EnBW Reports Lower First-Half Profits Amid Coal Phase-Out and Water Level Drops

EnBW’s First-Half 2024 Financial Performance Overview

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW on Friday reported a decline in first-half profits, citing the phase-out of coal fired power plants as well as lower river levels that impacted at the group's hydroelectric stations.

Key Financial Highlights

Adjusted Core Profit

• First-half adjusted core profit falls 6.3% to €2.27 billion.

Group Net Profit

• First-half adjusted group net profit decreases by 5.9% to €595 million.

Full-Year Profit Outlook

• The group still expects adjusted core profit in a range of €4.6 billion to €5.1 billion for the year.

Investment Activity

• Gross investments stood at €2.4 billion in the first half.

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half adjusted core profit fell 6.3% to €2.27 billion, and group net profit dropped 5.9% to €595 million, reflecting impacts from coal phase‑out and low river levels (Reuters Aug 7)
  • EnBW cancelled coal output at Stuttgart‑Münster in Q1 and transferred Heilbronn 7 to grid reserve in March, cutting coal revenue share to ~3% (EnBW press release May 12)
  • Germany’s renewables share hit record highs—renewables supplied ~58% of electricity in H1 2026—with hydropower down ~8% due to drought‑induced low water (BDEW/ZSW preliminary figures)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EnBW's first-half profits decline?
EnBW's profits declined due to the phase-out of coal-fired power plants and lower river levels that impacted its hydroelectric stations.
How much did EnBW's adjusted core profit fall in the first half?
EnBW's adjusted core profit fell by 6.3% to €2.27 billion in the first half.
Did EnBW lower its full-year profit outlook?
No, EnBW still expects adjusted core profit to range between €4.6 billion and €5.1 billion for the year.
What were EnBW's gross investments in the first half?
EnBW's gross investments stood at €2.4 billion in the first half.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data

Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Image for European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
Image for Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand
Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand
View All Finance Posts