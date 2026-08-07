EnBW Reports Lower First-Half Profits Amid Coal Phase-Out and Water Level Drops
EnBW’s First-Half 2024 Financial Performance Overview
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW on Friday reported a decline in first-half profits, citing the phase-out of coal fired power plants as well as lower river levels that impacted at the group's hydroelectric stations.
Key Financial Highlights
Adjusted Core Profit
• First-half adjusted core profit falls 6.3% to €2.27 billion.
Group Net Profit
• First-half adjusted group net profit decreases by 5.9% to €595 million.
Full-Year Profit Outlook
• The group still expects adjusted core profit in a range of €4.6 billion to €5.1 billion for the year.
Investment Activity
• Gross investments stood at €2.4 billion in the first half.
Reporting and Editorial
(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Linda Pasquini)