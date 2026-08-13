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UK regulator, crypto exchange HTX locked in settlement talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator, crypto exchange HTX locked in settlement talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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UK Regulator and Crypto Exchange HTX Locked in Settlement Negotiations

Settlement Talks Between FCA and HTX Over Crypto Marketing Allegations

By Kirstin Ridley and Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator and HTX, a cryptocurrency exchange under UK and European Union sanctions, are in talks to settle allegations that the group is illegally promoting crypto services in the UK, court documents show.

Background of the Lawsuit

The Financial Conduct Authority last October sued HTX — formerly known as Huobi — one of the world's largest crypto platforms, in which Chinese billionaire Justin Sun bought a controlling stake in 2022. 

But London's High Court has halted proceedings to give both sides two months until late August to settle their dispute, the filings show. 

Significance of the FCA Case

The lawsuit — the first FCA case against a crypto firm over marketing to UK consumers — highlights the challenges of trying to police global crypto companies, which can have opaque corporate structures and ignore the regulator while reaching customers via the long arm of the internet.

The FCA and HTX declined to comment on the status of talks. Lawyers for HTX did not respond to requests for comment.

HTX's Response and Commitment

HTX's Stance on Regulatory Discussions

'DEDICATED TO UPHOLDING HIGH STANDARDS'

HTX also declined to comment on timelines, the details of regulatory discussions or legal proceedings. 

Statement from HTX Spokesperson

A HTX spokesperson said: "HTX remains dedicated to upholding high standards of compliance, transparency, and user protection and we will continue working collaboratively with the regulators to support the sustainable development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

In an undated notice posted on its website, HTX says its products and services are not intended for UK users.  

FCA's Actions and Regulatory Measures

Details of the FCA Lawsuit

The FCA said in October that its lawsuit, filed against Panama-incorporated Huobi Global and "persons unknown" who operate and control HTX, would protect consumers and uphold UK financial market integrity. 

In February, it accused HTX of breaching UK financial promotion rules that have applied to cryptoassets since 2023.

HTX had ignored repeated attempts to engage and had an "opaque operational structure", the FCA said.

Progress of Settlement Negotiations

But both sides exchanged emails in March and began three months of settlement talks, which were then extended by another two months on June 25, court orders show.

Impact on Crypto Companies and UK Consumers

FCA's Requirements for Crypto Firms

Crypto companies seeking British customers have to register with the FCA and submit to anti-money laundering and financial crime checks. HTX and Huobi were added to the FCA's list of unauthorised companies in 2023 and 2024, a measure used by the regulator to warn consumers against dealing with companies.

FCA's Efforts to Limit HTX's UK Presence

The FCA has also urged social media companies to remove HTX products from UK app stores and block HTX's accounts for UK-based users.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • The FCA launched the first-ever enforcement case against a crypto firm for illegal marketing under UK financial promotion rules introduced in October 2023.
  • HTX, owned by Huobi Global S.A. and under Justin Sun’s control, has ignored FCA engagement due to opaque corporate structures, prompting court action and regulatory pressure.
  • Legal proceedings began in October 2025, with the High Court staying them until late August 2026 to facilitate settlement discussions. The case underscores the FCA’s expanding reach into unregulated global crypto platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK regulator in talks with crypto exchange HTX?
The FCA and HTX are in settlement talks over allegations that HTX illegally promoted cryptocurrency services to UK consumers.
What triggered the FCA lawsuit against HTX?
The lawsuit was triggered by claims that HTX, formerly Huobi, breached UK financial promotion rules and ignored regulator attempts to engage.
What is the significance of this FCA case?
It's the first FCA legal action against a crypto firm for marketing to UK consumers, highlighting difficulties in regulating global crypto platforms.
Why is HTX on the FCA’s unauthorised companies list?
HTX and Huobi were added to the FCA's unauthorised companies list in 2023 and 2024 to warn consumers and due to a lack of UK registration.
How are social media companies involved in this dispute?
The FCA urged social media companies to remove HTX products from UK app stores and block accounts for UK-based users.

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