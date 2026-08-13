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Are global oil stocks big enough to weather another six months of US-Iran war? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Are global oil stocks big enough to weather another six months of US-Iran war?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Are Global Oil Stocks Enough to Withstand Prolonged US-Iran Conflict?

By Anushree Mukherjee

Assessing the Resilience of Global Oil Reserves Amid Ongoing Conflict

Aug 13 (Reuters) - As the U.S.-Iran war drags on with no end in sight, oil traders and policymakers are grappling with a critical question: are global oil stocks enough to offset what could become the biggest supply disruption on record?

The answer is far from clear, depending not only on how much oil remains in storage, but also on how much of it can actually be released.

Magnitude of Oil Supply Disruption

Historical Context and Current Estimates

DISRUPTION DOESN'T GET ANY EASIER

How long reserves would last can only be ascertained by figuring out the size of the current disruption.

The head of Saudi Aramco believes the world has lost 2.6 billion barrels of oil since the start of the war, making it the largest supply disruption ever in cumulative terms apart from the 1979 Iranian revolution, according to Reuters calculations.

That amounts to a massive 25 days of global consumption based on pre-war global oil demand of 103 million barrels per day.

However, China cut demand in recent months and that means the world is consuming less oil.

Most analysts believe the daily supply gap to cover demand amounts to 5 million bpd even though Aramco says the world is losing 11 million barrels of supply from the Gulf daily. The gap might have widened in July after Ukrainian drones shut the Kazakh CPC pipeline, pumping 1.8 million bpd.

The Role of Strategic Reserves

International Energy Agency (IEA) Response

EMPTY AFTER 180 DAYS

The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, in March announced a release of 400 million barrels from emergency reserves and says the global economy still has substantial stocks.

The IEA was created in 1974 in response to another major oil crisis — the Arab oil embargo.

IEA stocks consist of government-held stocks and commercial stocks — together standing at 1.5 billion barrels and enough to cover the current estimated supply gap of 5 million bpd for 300 days.

However, the IEA cannot order the release of commercial stocks, such as those held by refiners for operational reasons.

That leaves only 0.9 billion in government-held stocks — enough to cover the supply gap for 180 days.

The IEA said it is ready to release more if the crisis worsens.

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Challenges

AS EMPTY AS DURING REAGAN'S PRESIDENCY

The IEA does not disclose the precise make-up of stocks.

Of its remaining government-held stocks, one-third is held in the United States.

Crude oil stocks in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to the lowest levels since January 1983, when Ronald Reagan was president.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office warned in May that SPR's infrastructure was deteriorating fast and that a quarter of reserves is no longer available.

This implies that over 100 million barrels have become impossible to release, according to analysts from Rapidan Energy.

If the U.S. has only 200 million barrels of accessible SPR stocks left, they can cover just 40 days of the current supply gap.

Market Vulnerabilities and Product Shortages

Diesel and Jet Fuel Supply Issues

DIESEL SHORTAGE

A new IEA release is unlikely as many countries have limited stocks left, said Christian Egeland from Energy Aspects.

The depletion of inventories has reduced the buffer against supply shocks, leaving the oil market vulnerable to sharp price rises, said Hamad Hussain from Capital Economics.

Global stocks of diesel and jet fuel are currently at the bottom of their five-year range, according to Morgan Stanley.

The wars damaged Middle Eastern and Russian refineries and have hit diesel and jet fuel particularly hard, said Survo Sarkar of DBS Bank.

China's Oil Stockpile and Strategic Position

China's Reserve Capacity

CHINA COULD WITHSTAND THE CRISIS FOR MUCH LONGER

Total global oil stocks, including all types such as commercial stocks, the U.S. SPR, Chinese stocks and stocks on water, look fairly comfortable, according to the IEA.

But a big chunk of those are not real supply buffers as stocks on water, for example, often represent oil and fuel already sold and in transit.

China doesn't disclose its reserves.

Energy Aspects estimates China held nearly 1.7 billion barrels of crude in July.

However, estimates between consultancies vary at 1.0 billion to 1.7 billion.

In addition, there are unknown quantities of fuel and petrochemicals held in inventories.

Comparative Analysis with Other Major Economies

With a reserve of 1.7 billion, China could cover its pre-war imports through the Strait of Hormuz, about 5.5 million barrels per day, for almost a year, one of the most comfortable levels in major economies alongside Japan.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Sam Li in Beijing, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • IEA stocks (government + commercial) cover ~300 days at ~5 mbpd gap; government-only cover ~180 days (iea.org)
  • U.S. SPR at lowest since 1983 (~413 mb end‑2025); aging infrastructure and mandated drawdowns cut usable capacity, limiting its ability to cover the supply gap (files.gao.gov)
  • Global inventories are declining fast: OECD government stocks down sharply; on‑water stocks rose recently but overall buffers are shrinking with product (diesel/jet fuel) tightness mounting (iea.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long could current global oil stocks cover supply disruptions from the US-Iran war?
IEA government-held oil stocks could cover a 5 million bpd supply gap for 180 days; total IEA and commercial stocks could cover 300 days, but commercial stocks are not fully accessible.
What is the state of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the US-Iran war?
The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to its lowest since 1983, with infrastructure issues making a quarter of its reserves unavailable.
Why is a new IEA oil release considered unlikely during this crisis?
Many countries have limited energy stocks, making it unlikely that the IEA will release more reserves, which reduces the buffer against future supply shocks.
How are diesel and jet fuel stocks being affected by the ongoing conflict?
Global stocks of diesel and jet fuel are at their lowest in five years due to damage to Middle Eastern and Russian refineries, increasing market vulnerability.
How does China’s oil stockpile compare and contribute to global supply resilience?
China’s reserves are unclear but estimated between 1.0 and 1.7 billion barrels, potentially allowing it to withstand supply shocks longer than Western countries.

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