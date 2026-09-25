Poste Italiane Secures 85.82% Stake in Telecom Italia After Takeover Bid

Poste Italiane's Takeover of Telecom Italia: Key Developments

Acquisition Details and Stake Secured

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane has secured %85.82 of Telecom Italia (TIM) after increasing the price of its takeover bid and reopening it, Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data showed on Friday.

Implications of the Ownership Threshold

Delisting Challenges

The take-up falls short of the 90% ownership threshold that would have allowed Poste to take TIM private, meaning the national post office would need to find other ways to delist it if they stick with their initial goal.

Background: Poste Italiane's Role and Strategy

State-Controlled Operations

Poste, which is controlled by the Italian state and operates mail, financial, energy and mobile services, last year became TIM's main shareholder, replacing France's Vivendi.

Takeover Bid and Strategic Goals

Bid Launch and National Champion Vision

In March it launched a €13 billion bid to take TIM private as part of a plan to create a national champion in digital infrastructure and services. It has forecast annual pre-tax benefits of €700 million from the deal.

Progression of the Offer

Poste had secured 66.6% of TIM during the main phase of its bid, which ended on September 11 - four days after a price increase.

The offer reopened on Monday for a further five days.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, additional reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Valentina Za)