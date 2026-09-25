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Poste falls short of Telecom Italia delisting threshold after takeover bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poste falls short of Telecom Italia delisting threshold after takeover bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Poste Italiane Secures 85.82% Stake in Telecom Italia After Takeover Bid

Poste Italiane's Takeover of Telecom Italia: Key Developments

Acquisition Details and Stake Secured

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane has secured %85.82 of Telecom Italia (TIM) after increasing the price of its takeover bid and reopening it, Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data showed on Friday.

Implications of the Ownership Threshold

Delisting Challenges

The take-up falls short of the 90% ownership threshold that would have allowed Poste to take TIM private, meaning the national post office would need to find other ways to delist it if they stick with their initial goal.

Background: Poste Italiane's Role and Strategy

State-Controlled Operations

Poste, which is controlled by the Italian state and operates mail, financial, energy and mobile services, last year became TIM's main shareholder, replacing France's Vivendi. 

Takeover Bid and Strategic Goals

Bid Launch and National Champion Vision

In March it launched a €13 billion bid to take TIM private as part of a plan to create a national champion in digital infrastructure and services. It has forecast annual pre-tax benefits of €700 million from the deal.

Progression of the Offer

Poste had secured 66.6% of TIM during the main phase of its bid, which ended on September 11 - four days after a price increase.

The offer reopened on Monday for a further five days.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, additional reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Poste increased its offer by adding a €0.30 per-share cash component and reopened the bid, bringing its stake to 85.82%, short of the 90% needed for automatic delisting. (gruppotim.it)
  • Without 90% ownership, Poste must consider alternative routes—such as convening a shareholders’ meeting under Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code—to pursue delisting. (posteitaliane.it)
  • The takeover forms part of broader government-backed efforts to build a national digital champion by integrating TIM into Poste’s diversified services and network. (posteitaliane.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Telecom Italia does Poste Italiane now own?
Poste Italiane has secured 85.82% of Telecom Italia after its takeover bid.
Did Poste Italiane reach the delisting threshold for Telecom Italia?
No, they fell short of the 90% needed to delist Telecom Italia, securing only 85.82%.
How much was the value of Poste Italiane’s bid for Telecom Italia?
The takeover bid launched by Poste Italiane was valued at €13 billion.
What is Poste Italiane planning after not reaching the delisting threshold?
Poste may need to explore other options to delist Telecom Italia if they maintain this goal.
Who was the main shareholder of TIM before Poste Italiane?
France’s Vivendi was the main shareholder of Telecom Italia before Poste Italiane.

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