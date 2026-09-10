Portuguese Group D3 Sues Meta, TikTok, YouTube Over Addictive Features

Legal Action Against Social Media Platforms for Addictive Design

By Sergio Goncalves

Overview of the Lawsuits

LISBON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Portuguese digital rights group D3 has filed lawsuits against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, accusing them of designing features in their platforms that keep users hooked, it said on Thursday.

The four collective actions, which allow associations to bring cases on behalf of a broader group of consumers, follow on from lawsuits in other countries that have challenged social media's addictive design.

Response from Companies

None of the companies that own the platforms being sued — Meta, ByteDance and Alphabet — immediately replied to Reuters' requests for comment.

Details of the Legal Action

Filed by law firm Andersen Tax & Legal Iberia with Lisbon's Civil Court between April and May and disclosed only now after the judicial summer break, the legal action seeks to "hold these platforms accountable and force them to provide a safe experience for their users," D3 said.

Addictive Features Highlighted

D3 highlighted features including infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, persistent notifications and highly personalised recommendation systems found on Meta's Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok and Alphabet's YouTube.

Behavioral Feedback Loops

By removing natural breaks in usage, constantly serving personalised content and repeatedly prompting users to return, platforms create behavioural feedback loops akin to techniques long used in the gambling industry, D3 said.

Statements from D3

"Platforms do not have to be hyper-addictive," D3 President Ricardo Lafuente said.

"A healthy, productive and educational social media ecosystem is possible, but only if the rules are robust, properly enforced and directed at those who persist in ignoring them," he said.

Context and Broader Impact

Global Scrutiny of Social Media

On both sides of the Atlantic, social media has come under mounting scrutiny.

Recent Developments

In February, TikTok was charged under EU rules over allegedly addictive features, while in August Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion to settle U.S. addiction claims.

Social Media Usage in Portugal

According to data aggregated by website SocialMediaTransparency.org, the four platforms had a combined reach of 33 million monthly users in Portugal in the first half of 2026.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Charlie Devereux and Barbara Lewis)