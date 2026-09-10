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Poland says it expects Russia will target its border crossings with Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland says it expects Russia will target its border crossings with Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Poland Warns of Russian Threats to Border Crossings with Ukraine

Poland's Response to Escalating Border Threats

Recent Threats and Preventive Actions

BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Poland averted a threat to one of its border crossings with Ukraine overnight and expects its crossings will be targeted as Moscow strikes trade routes to try to weaken Kyiv economically, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

He spoke after drones hit a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the southern region of Odesa, killing two people on Wednesday.

Cooperation Between Poland and Ukraine

"Last night, thanks to cooperation between our services and their Ukrainian counterparts, a direct threat to one of the border crossings was averted," Tusk told a press conference in the Slovak capital Bratislava.

"As you know, Russia has already resorted to provocative attacks on border crossings - for instance, in Moldova. We expect similar actions targeting border crossings with Ukraine in other countries, including Poland."

International Reactions and Warnings

Russia did not immediately comment on Tusk's remarks.

NATO's Eastern Flank Concerns

Tusk has repeatedly warned that countries on NATO's eastern flank need to be prepared for potential provocations from Russia, which invaded its smaller neighbour in 2022 and has been waging war in Ukraine since then.

Intelligence Reports and Preparedness

He said on Thursday that he had received "a fairly precise report directly from the CIA regarding possible events in the coming months - aligning with what I have been saying and warning about for months".

"We must anticipate various scenarios; both Poland and all of Europe need to be prepared for different possibilities concerning the situation not only on the Russian-Ukrainian front but also along the EU’s eastern flank."

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alan Charlish, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland averted a drone threat to a border crossing overnight through cooperation with Ukrainian counterparts, underscoring readiness to respond to cross-border threats.
  • Poland expects Russia to increasingly target border crossings with Ukraine as part of a broader economic pressure campaign via trade route disruption.
  • Tusk cited a detailed intelligence briefing from the CIA warning of potential provocations in the coming months, urging preparedness across NATO’s eastern flank.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent threat did Poland avert at its border with Ukraine?
Poland, cooperating with Ukrainian services, averted a direct threat to one of its border crossings with Ukraine overnight.
Why does Poland expect its border crossings with Ukraine to be targeted?
Poland anticipates attacks as Russia seeks to strike trade routes to economically weaken Kyiv.
What incident prompted Poland's warning about border crossings?
Drones hit a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in Odesa, killing two people.
What preparations is Poland making regarding these threats?
Poland is preparing for various scenarios, along with other European countries, in response to possible threats on the EU’s eastern flank.
What intelligence has Poland received about future threats?
Poland received a precise report from the CIA indicating possible provocations in the coming months.

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