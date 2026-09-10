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ECB's Lagarde rejects French far-left leader's debt-cancellation plan as 'financially dangerous' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB's Lagarde rejects French far-left leader's debt-cancellation plan as 'financially dangerous'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Lagarde Deems French Debt Cancellation Plan Financially and Legally Risky

Lagarde Responds to French Debt Cancellation Proposal

Background on Mélenchon’s Debt Cancellation Plan

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday rejected French far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon's plan to cancel a portion of France's national debt, calling it "financially dangerous" and legally impossible under EU law.

Mélenchon has proposed cancelling 18% of France's debt, which he says is held by the Bank of France, arguing the move would free up fiscal space for social spending as France's debt burden tops 116% of the country's economic output.

Lagarde’s Critique of the Proposal

Asked directly about the idea, Lagarde said creditors would punish such a move. Comparing public debt to a personal loan, she said if a borrower refused to repay and then sought new financing, "I'm not going to finance you," adding she would instead "significantly increase the interest rate" charged.

"Really not a good idea and a large waste of time, however popular that could be in any member state in the euro area," she said at the ECB's regular press conference after raising interest rates.

Legal Barriers to Debt Cancellation

Lagarde, who is herself a former French economy and finance minister, also said debt cancellation is barred under Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union — one of the European Union's founding treaties.

She called the treaty "a pillar of stability" and said that any effort to circumvent debt financing rules "would be a pure violation of the treaty".

Reporting Credits

(Writing by Hugh LawsonEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde likened debt cancellation to refusing to repay a personal loan—creditors would react by raising borrowing costs or cutting off access to financing.
  • Breaking Article 123 of the EU’s Treaty on the Functioning (TFEU)—which prohibits monetary financing of governments—would violate a foundational pillar of the euro‑area legal framework.
  • Mélenchon’s plan of 'burning' the 18% of debt held by the Banque de France (roughly €600 billion) is technically conceivable but widely challenged as impractical, inflationary, and confidence‑eroding by economists and political actors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What debt cancellation plan did Jean-Luc Mélenchon propose?
Jean-Luc Mélenchon proposed cancelling 18% of France's national debt, which he claims is held by the Bank of France.
How did ECB President Christine Lagarde respond to the debt cancellation proposal?
Christine Lagarde rejected the plan, calling it financially dangerous and legally impossible under EU law.
Why is debt cancellation considered illegal under EU law?
Lagarde stated that debt cancellation is barred by Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
What would be the consequences of cancelling national debt, according to Lagarde?
Lagarde warned that creditors would likely punish such a move, increasing interest rates or refusing to provide new financing.
What is the current level of France's national debt?
France's national debt is currently over 116% of the country's economic output.

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