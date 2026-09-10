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Starlink rival Eutelsat plans OneWeb expansion after €1 billion satellite order - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Starlink rival Eutelsat plans OneWeb expansion after €1 billion satellite order

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Eutelsat Bolsters OneWeb Network With €1 Billion Satellite Expansion

Eutelsat's Strategic Satellite Expansion and Industry Impact

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Major Investment and Expansion Deal

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Satellite operator Eutelsat said on Thursday it will replenish and expand its OneWeb network through 2034 after the Franco-British operator signed a deal with Airbus for 229 additional low Earth orbit satellites.

The new order, representing an investment of €1 billion ($1.16 billion), will be added to the 440 Airbus-built satellites ordered in 2024 and 2025. Deliveries of those previous orders are expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

Financial Strategy and Market Position

After raising roughly €5 billion to weather the financial strain stemming from its $3.4 billion merger with OneWeb, Eutelsat's expansion plans aim to bolster the company's ambition of challenging Elon Musk's currently dominant Starlink.

Governmental Importance and Secure Communications

Eutelsat is considered strategically important by the French and British governments, because it operates the only low Earth orbit satellite network outside Starlink, providing secure communications and broadband internet services.

Future Roadmap and Competitive Landscape

The agreement extends Eutelsat's low Earth orbit fleet roadmap beyond previous plans, under which the company expected to spend about €2 billion to procure and launch the 440 satellites by 2030.

OneWeb currently comprises more than 600 satellites, though CEO Jean-François Fallacher told Reuters in March that Eutelsat expected its fleet to exceed 1,000 "very soon".

Starlink Comparison and Market Focus

Starlink, meanwhile, has more than 11,000 satellites in orbit, although OneWeb requires far fewer to provide global coverage, because its satellites operate at a higher altitude and the company focuses on government, enterprise and telecom customers rather than mass-market consumers.

Service Continuity and Future Launches

The 229 additional satellites are intended to ensure service continuity until the commercial deployment of IRIS², the European Union's planned secure communications constellation of 348 satellites, expected to enter service around the end of the decade.

In a separate announcement at the Paris space summit on Thursday, Eutelsat — also a SpaceX customer — said it had booked two Ariane launch missions to carry OneWeb satellites in 2027 and 2028.

Financial Details and Reporting

($1 = 0.8611 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Eutelsat has signed for 229 new OneWeb satellites from Airbus (~€1 billion), supplementing the 440 previously ordered, extending its LEO roadmap to 2034 and beyond. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • This expansion strengthens OneWeb as the only European-controlled LEO broadband network outside Starlink, offering government and enterprise solutions, and maintaining continuity until the EU’s IRIS² constellation comes online. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Despite the growth, OneWeb remains far smaller than Starlink—OneWeb has ~648 satellites vs. Starlink’s ~10,000–11,000—highlighting both the scale gap and differentiated market focus. (statista.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new satellites did Eutelsat order from Airbus for OneWeb?
Eutelsat ordered 229 additional low Earth orbit satellites from Airbus to expand its OneWeb network.
What is the value of Eutelsat's latest satellite investment?
Eutelsat's new satellite order with Airbus represents a €1 billion ($1.16 billion) investment.
How does Eutelsat's OneWeb network compare to Starlink?
Eutelsat's OneWeb is the only LEO network outside Starlink and focuses on government, enterprise, and telecom clients, operating with fewer satellites at higher altitudes.
When are the OneWeb satellite deliveries expected to begin?
Deliveries for the previously ordered satellites are expected to start in the fourth quarter.
What future plans does Eutelsat have for launching new satellites?
Eutelsat plans to launch more OneWeb satellites on Ariane missions in 2027 and 2028.

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