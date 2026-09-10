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Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine's sunoil refineries, hits Bunge plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Russia Resumes Strikes on Ukraine's Sunflower Oil Refineries, Hitting Bunge Plant

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Sunflower Oil Industry

(Fixes typo in the headline)

Recent Attack on Bunge Facility in Dnipro

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia has resumed attacks on oilseed processing plants critical to Ukraine's exports, striking on Thursday a major facility in the eastern city of Dnipro owned by global agribusiness and food company Bunge.

Significance of Sunflower Oil Exports

Before the war with Russia, Ukraine was the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil, shipping 5 million to 6 million metric tons of the commodity a year.

According to government figures, revenue from vegetable oil exports in 2025 amounted to $5.2 billion versus $7 billion in 2021.

The Dnipro plant is among Ukraine's five largest and can process 1,600 tons of oilseeds per day.

Casualties and Damage

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said earlier that two people had been killed and five injured in attacks that damaged a food business in the city.

History of Attacks on Oilseed Refineries

Over the past year and a half, Russia has attacked Ukrainian oilseed refineries and vegetable oil terminals four times, including a strike on the Bunge facility in Dnipro in January 2026. Bunge has not yet commented on the attack.

Impact on Other Producers

Allseeds Halts Operations

One of Ukraine's biggest vegetable oil producers, Allseeds, said in July it was halting operations in Ukraine's southern Odesa region due to intensifying Russian attacks on port infrastructure.

The closed Allseeds facility can process 2,400 tons of sunflower seeds per per.

Allseeds' export terminal was hit in December 2025.

Forecast for Sunflower Oil Output and Exports

Ukraine is likely to increase its sunoil output to 5.8 million tons in 2026/27 from 4.4 million tons in 2025/26 thanks to a sharp increase in sunflower seed harvest, analyst APK-Inform said.

The consultancy forecast that Ukraine can export 5.38 million tons of sunoil in 2026/27 against 4.47 million tons in 2025/26.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk, Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia resumed targeting Ukraine’s vital oilseed infrastructure, including a major Bunge plant in Dnipro, resulting in at least two deaths and five injuries.
  • Ukraine’s vegetable oil export revenues, while down from the 2021 peak of ~$7 billion, have held above $5.6 billion under war conditions, underlining sector resilience.
  • Despite infrastructure damage, analysts expect sunflower oil output and exports to rise in 2026/27—fueled by anticipated larger harvests—even though forecasts have been revised downward slightly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Ukrainian sunflower oil refinery was hit in the latest Russian attack?
The Bunge plant in Dnipro, one of Ukraine's five largest oilseed processing facilities, was struck.
How has the war affected Ukraine's sunflower oil exports?
Exports dropped from $7 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion in 2025 due to war-related disruptions and plant closures.
How many times have Ukrainian oilseed refineries been attacked recently?
Over the past year and a half, Russian strikes have targeted Ukrainian oilseed refineries and terminals four times.
What is the projected sunflower oil output for Ukraine in 2026/27?
Ukraine is forecasted to produce 5.8 million tons of sunflower oil in 2026/27, up from 4.4 million tons in 2025/26.

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