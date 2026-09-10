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Major central banks strike a more hawkish tone as energy costs jump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Major central banks strike a more hawkish tone as energy costs jump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Major Central Banks Signal More Rate Hikes as Energy Prices and Inflation Rise

By Stefano Rebaudo and Sophie Kiderlin

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Persistent inflation pressures and resilient economic growth have increased the risk of further rate hikes by major central banks, as energy prices rise and Middle East tensions show little sign of easing.

The European Central Bank hiked rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, while next week's much-anticipated U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings could bring monetary tightening too.

Central Bank Rate Hike Outlook Across G10 Economies

Here's where central banks in the Group of 10 developed economies stand, ranked from highest to lowest policy rate.

1/ Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia Policy Moves

The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked interest rates three times this year to 4.35%, entirely undoing last year’s cuts.

Outlook and Market Expectations

The door to another hike looks firmly open, especially after a hot July inflation print. The central bank’s deputy governor said policymakers would debate the case for a hike at their meeting later this month.

Market expectations are tilted towards the central bank hiking then.

2/ Norway

Norges Bank Policy and Economic Growth

Norway has one of the highest rates in the G10 and is likely nearing the end of its hiking cycle. Norges Bank, which meets on September 24, left rates unchanged at 4.25% in August and noted that inflation had softened.

Market Pricing and Economic Data

The economy meanwhile grew at a slower pace than economists had expected in the second quarter, at just 0.3%, while markets price in one more quarter-point hike by year-end.

3/ Britain

Bank of England's Rate Decisions

The Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged next week, at 3.75%. Market attention will likely fall on how rate-setters vote. In July, three of them wanted a hike.

Governor's Stance and Market Sentiment

Markets are pricing in a rate increase before year-end, while Governor Andrew Bailey seems keen to stick with his wait-and-see approach.

4/ United States

Federal Reserve's Upcoming Meeting

Markets head into the Federal Reserve's meeting next week anticipating more than a 50% chance of a rate hike, meaning there's scope for a surprise.

Economic Data and Policy Outlook

Recent economic data, including last week's strong jobs numbers and comments from Fed officials, moved the needle in favour of a more hawkish policy outlook.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said he would avoid "forward guidance", which he argued ties the hands of policymakers and sets public expectations that may need to be changed.

5/ New Zealand

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Tightening Cycle

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked rates for the second consecutive meeting to 2.75% earlier this month, as expected. But it also hinted that more tightening would likely be measured as risks to the economic outlook grow.

Market Expectations

Markets are pricing in a high chance of another hike by year-end.

6/ Euro Zone

European Central Bank's Hawkish Moves

The European Central Bank raised rates for the second time this year on Thursday and struck a hawkish tone as energy prices rise.

Future Projections and Economic Concerns

Markets price in at least one further hike by year-end and a deposit rate above 3% in 2027. But some economists expect the energy shock to weigh on economic growth and help curb inflationary pressures into next year.

7/ Canada

Bank of Canada's Policy Stance

The Bank of Canada left rates on hold last week, but Governor Tiff Macklem said it could raise rates multiple times if inflation remained elevated.

Labour Market and Economic Outlook

That marked a departure from his previous messaging that upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth were broadly balanced.

Since then, signs of a cooling labour market have emerged and trade tensions with the United States cloud the economic outlook. Still markets price in another hike by year-end.

8/ Sweden

Riksbank's Dovish Position

Sweden's Riksbank is in the dovish camp, and expected to keep its key policy rate at 1.75% when it meets later this month.

Inflation and Rate Outlook

August inflation figures came in below expectations, cementing that view.

Still, markets expect rates to rise later this year.

9/ Japan

Bank of Japan's Anticipated Rate Hike

The Bank of Japan is expected to hike rates to 1.25% at a highly anticipated meeting next week, but investors will be keen to see how hawkish policymakers sound after the meeting.

Yen Rally and Future Expectations

Expectations for rate hikes have helped spur a stunning rally in the yen, while some BOJ members have hinted at the need for rapid rate hikes if inflation accelerates.

Economists polled by Reuters expect rates to rise to 1.75% in the second quarter of 2027, earlier than previously thought.

10/ Switzerland

Swiss National Bank's Policy Path

Markets expect the Swiss National Bank to hold its key rate at 0% when it meets on September 24 and leave it there well into next year.

Inflation, Growth, and Currency Impact

Data showing a rise in consumer prices and strong economic growth have raised the prospect of an earlier move. Still, a strong Swiss franc has helped dampen inflation, reducing the need for tightening.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan and Sophie Kiderlin in London; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Central Bank raised all three key interest rates by 25 bps to 2.50%, citing energy-driven inflation pressures and elevated medium-term inflation forecasts (apnews.com).
  • Reserve Bank of Australia has already raised rates three times in 2026 to 4.35% and signaled further tightening is possible if inflation remains elevated, particularly amid ongoing energy price shocks (rba.gov.au).
  • Bank of Canada kept its rate at 2.25%, but Governor Macklem warned multiple future hikes may be needed if inflation stays persistently above the 2% target, with oil prices a key upside risk (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which central banks are expected to hike interest rates soon?
The Federal Reserve (US), Bank of Japan, and Bank of England are among central banks expected to consider rate hikes in upcoming meetings.
Why are central banks turning more hawkish?
Central banks are adopting a hawkish stance due to persistent inflation pressures and rising energy costs.
How have energy prices influenced central bank policy?
Rising energy costs have contributed to inflation, prompting central banks to consider or implement further rate hikes.
What is the outlook for the European Central Bank's monetary policy?
The European Central Bank recently raised rates and maintains a hawkish outlook, with markets expecting at least one more hike this year.
Are any central banks likely to pause rate hikes?
Central banks like the Bank of England and Sweden's Riksbank are expected to hold rates steady in upcoming meetings, though further hikes remain possible later.

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