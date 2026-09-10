GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
JD.com's Ceconomy concessions face criticism from rivals, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

JD.com's Ceconomy concessions face criticism from rivals, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

JD.com’s $2.5B Ceconomy Acquisition Faces EU Subsidy and Rival Criticism

By Foo Yun Chee

EU Scrutiny and Industry Response to JD.com’s Ceconomy Deal

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - JD.com's concessions to ease EU subsidy concerns about the Chinese e-commerce giant's $2.5 billion purchase of German electronics retailer Ceconomy have prompted criticism from competitors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

European Commission’s Review Process

They said the European Commission, which acts as the European Union's competition enforcer, informed JD.com earlier this week of the responses to concessions it offered last month.

Timeline and Decision Deadline

The Commission, which will decide on the deal by October 23, and JD.com declined to comment on the negative feedback, which will put pressure on JD.com to improve its concessions. 

Concessions and Market Access

Under its proposals, Ceconomy would access JD.com's European logistics capability and technological capability at market rates, one of the people said. Smaller rivals would also get access at fair and non-discriminatory rates.

Foreign Subsidies Regulation

The EU antitrust watchdog is examining JD.com's proposed acquisition of Ceconomy under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation that targets unfair foreign state aid.

Preliminary Findings and Subsidy Concerns

Its preliminary review in May indicated that JD.com may have received foreign subsidies such as preferential financing, tax incentives and grants provided by entities possibly attributable to Beijing. 

Commission’s Specific Concerns

The Commission underscored its misgivings by setting out specific concerns in July, which JD.com will have to address in order to gain approval for the deal. 

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission’s in-depth investigation—opened on May 28, 2026—reinforces concerns about preferential financing, tax measures, and grants received by JD.com that may give it an unfair edge in acquiring Ceconomy. (FSR under Regulation 2022/2560) (investing.com)
  • JD.com’s concessions—providing Ceconomy access to its logistics and technological capabilities at market rates, and offering similar access to smaller rivals on non‑discriminatory terms—have drawn criticism from competitors, who say they fall short of alleviating concerns. (competition-cases.ec.europa.eu)
  • The Commission must decide on the acquisition by October 23, 2026; meanwhile, JD.com faces mounting pressure to revise its commitments to secure approval. (competition-cases.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is JD.com's acquisition of Ceconomy under EU scrutiny?
The EU is reviewing JD.com's acquisition of Ceconomy due to concerns over foreign subsidies and possible unfair state aid from China.
What concessions has JD.com offered to the EU Commission?
JD.com has proposed allowing Ceconomy and smaller rivals access to its European logistics and technology capabilities at fair market rates.
What is the European Commission's main concern with the deal?
The Commission is worried about foreign subsidies JD.com may have received, including preferential financing, tax incentives, and grants.
How have competitors reacted to JD.com's concessions?
Competitors have criticized the proposed concessions, reportedly providing negative feedback to the European Commission.
When will the EU make a decision on the JD.com-Ceconomy deal?
The European Commission is expected to make a decision by October 23.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rocket maker Avio's first-half core profit grows as US growth comes into focus

Rocket maker Avio's first-half core profit grows as US growth comes into focus

Image for Zelenskiy says Canada has agreed to a big air defense package for Ukraine

Zelenskiy says Canada has agreed to a big air defense package for Ukraine

Image for Oil surges 5%, Brent and US crude both over $100 on more tanker attacks

Oil surges 5%, Brent and US crude both over $100 on more tanker attacks

Image for UK bond yields soar to multi-decade highs on fresh Mideast conflict

UK bond yields soar to multi-decade highs on fresh Mideast conflict

Image for Bond yields hit multi-year highs as traders brace for new ECB rate-hike cycle

Bond yields hit multi-year highs as traders brace for new ECB rate-hike cycle

Image for Police raid farms in four EU countries as part of probe on horse traffic

Police raid farms in four EU countries as part of probe on horse traffic

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says
UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says
Image for ECB raises interest rates, bolstering bets for further moves
ECB raises interest rates, bolstering bets for further moves
Image for Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Image for Russia strikes petrol station in Kyiv, global agribusiness in Dnipro
Russia strikes petrol station in Kyiv, global agribusiness in Dnipro
Image for Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine's sunoil refineries, hits Bunge plant
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine's sunoil refineries, hits Bunge plant
Image for Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea
Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea
Image for Explainer-What comes next in Italy's banking deal frenzy
Explainer-What comes next in Italy's banking deal frenzy
Image for IMF say global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high
IMF say global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high
Image for Finland risks strained power supply after Google AI deal, opposition warns
Finland risks strained power supply after Google AI deal, opposition warns
Image for Starlink rival Eutelsat plans OneWeb expansion after €1 billion satellite order
Starlink rival Eutelsat plans OneWeb expansion after €1 billion satellite order
Image for Poland says it expects Russia will target its border crossings with Ukraine
Poland says it expects Russia will target its border crossings with Ukraine
Image for French economy set for only 0.4% growth this year, says INSEE
French economy set for only 0.4% growth this year, says INSEE
View All Finance Posts