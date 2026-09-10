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Finland risks strained power supply after Google AI deal, opposition warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finland risks strained power supply after Google AI deal, opposition warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finland Faces Electricity Supply Risks as Google Announces Major AI Investment

Google's AI Expansion Sparks Energy Concerns in Finland

By Essi Lehto

Finland's Data Centre Boom and Energy Infrastructure

HELSINKI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Finland should introduce a national permitting system for data centres to prevent the risk of power shortages and soaring energy prices, opposition parties said on Thursday following Google's announcement of a large new investment in the country.

The Nordic region has for years been a magnet for data centres thanks to a cool climate, abundant low-carbon electricity and reliable power grids, but AI builders are now facing greater scrutiny from consumers and politicians.

Google's Investment and Nuclear Power Deal

Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it will spend at least €13 billion ($15.1 billion) on AI infrastructure in Finland over the next two years, its biggest European investment, including a deal for the supply of nuclear power.

Political Reactions and Calls for Regulation

Opposition Parties' Concerns

While data centres are welcome in Finland, the country must make sure there is enough electricity and transmission capacity to power them, Centre Party leader Antti Kaikkonen told Reuters.

"A national permitting system for new data centre investments would be needed. At the moment, no one is really looking after the overall picture," said Kaikkonen, whose party is Finland's second-largest opposition group.

Social Democratic Party's Perspective

The Social Democratic Party, which is leading in the polls ahead of an election due in April, said that while it welcomed data centre investments, it remains concerned about the implications for power demand.

"It is particularly important that the availability of electricity is also examined as a broader internal security issue, so that people have enough energy and that it is priced at a level they can afford to use," Social Democratic lawmaker Niina Malm said.

Details of the Google-Finland Energy Agreement

Google's deal included a 22-year purchase agreement for up to 50% of the energy output from Finland's Loviisa nuclear plant, helping extend the expected life of the plant until 2050, from a previous shutdown date in 2030.

The company would also explore the development of new nuclear and renewable energy in Finland alongside utility Fortum, the two groups said.

Government Response and Economic Impact

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said the Google deal will boost the country's economy and that electricity prices will remain under control.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8604 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Google’s €13 billion AI infrastructure investment in Finland (2027–2028) is its largest ever in Europe, including a 22‑year agreement to purchase up to 50 % of output from the Loviisa nuclear plant, extending its operation to 2050 (euronews.com)
  • Opposition parties urge a national permitting system to oversee data‑centre growth amid concerns about electricity supply, internal security, and consumer prices (euronews.com)
  • The investment is expected to boost GDP by approximately €3.6 billion annually during construction and support thousands of jobs, but raises energy capacity and grid resilience questions (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Finnish opposition parties concerned about Google's AI investment?
Opposition parties warn that Google's large AI investment could strain Finland's power supply and drive up electricity prices.
What solution is proposed for managing data centre energy demand in Finland?
A national permitting system for new data centre investments is proposed to ensure stable power supply and capacity.
How does the Google deal impact Finland's nuclear energy sector?
Google signed a 22-year agreement for up to 50% of Loviisa nuclear plant's output, extending the plant's operating life to 2050.
What are the government's and opposition's views on data centre investments?
While both welcome investment, the opposition stresses careful consideration of power demand; the government says prices will remain under control.
What is the total value of Google's AI infrastructure investment in Finland?
Google announced at least €13 billion ($15.1 billion) investment in AI infrastructure over the next two years.

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