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UNESCO urges wider use of debt-for-education swaps - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UNESCO urges wider use of debt-for-education swaps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Education International Aid Debt Relief

UNESCO Calls for Expanding Debt-for-Education Swaps to Address Funding Gaps

By Marc Jones

UNESCO's Push for Debt-for-Education Swaps Amid Global Education Funding Crisis

UNESCO's New Guidance and Rationale

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - UNESCO has urged governments and international lenders to expand debt-for-education swaps to help tackle a worsening education financing crisis, warning that 113 countries now spend more on servicing debt than on educating their populations.

The U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched new guidance on debt swaps at a global education summit in Paris on Friday, arguing that the mechanism could help heavily indebted countries redirect scarce resources towards schools, teacher training and student support.

How Debt-for-Education Swaps Work

Debt-for-education swaps allow countries to refinance or buy back expensive debt and channel the savings into education.

Recent Examples and International Support

The World Bank has recently started backing such arrangements, and UNESCO pointed to bilateral examples including a 2023 agreement with France that helped Ivory Coast finance the construction of more than 30 schools, and a Spain-Peru programme that funded 50 education projects over a decade.

Mounting Pressure on Education Budgets

UNESCO's call comes as new research highlights mounting pressure on education budgets worldwide. According to the agency, 113 countries, home to 6.1 billion people, spend more on debt servicing than on education.

Disproportionate Debt Payments in Low-Income Countries

In low-income countries, debt payments are nearly four times higher than education spending. In 18 of the most heavily indebted countries, they exceed education budgets by at least fivefold.

Declining International Support for Education

UNESCO also warned that international support for education is shrinking. Its Global Education Monitoring Report projects that global aid to education could fall by as much as 30% between 2023 and 2027.

Recent Aid Reductions

Aid to education fell 8% in 2024 from the previous year, while funding for basic education dropped 15%.

Impact on Low- and Lower-Middle-Income Countries

Low- and lower-middle-income countries have already lost 21% of the education aid they received in 2023, UNESCO said. Afghanistan, Liberia, Mali and Niger have seen declines of more than 40%.

Education's Shrinking Share of Development Assistance

Education's share of total development assistance fell to 7.5% in 2024, the lowest level in two decades, UNESCO said. It estimated that low- and lower-middle-income countries face an annual education financing gap of $97 billion.

UNESCO's Call for Political Support and Innovative Financing

"Education is the most powerful investment countries can make, yet it is being systematically underfunded," UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said, calling for greater political support to scale up innovative financing tools.

Transforming Education Summit+4

The findings were released at the Transforming Education Summit+4, which is bringing together ministers, development banks and international organisations to assess progress towards the U.N.'s goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.

(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • 113 countries—or 6.1 billion people—now spend more on servicing debt than on education, severely crowding out vital investment in schools and teachers (unesco.org).
  • UNESCO unveiled a technical guide for debt‑for‑education swaps at the Transforming Education Summit +4 in Paris on July 10, offering a pathway to redirect fiscal space toward education (un.org).
  • Education aid is declining sharply: sector‑allocable aid dropped 8 % year‑on‑year in 2024, with basic education funding down 16 %, pushing the education financing gap in low‑income countries to $97 billion annually (unesco.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are debt-for-education swaps?
Debt-for-education swaps allow countries to refinance or buy back expensive debt and redirect the savings into education, supporting schools and teacher training.
Why is UNESCO advocating for debt-for-education swaps?
UNESCO urges these swaps to help countries address education financing gaps, as 113 nations now spend more on servicing debt than on education.
How much has education aid declined recently?
Global aid to education is projected to fall by up to 30% between 2023 and 2027, with an 8% drop already recorded in 2024.
Which countries have suffered the largest declines in education aid?
Afghanistan, Liberia, Mali and Niger have seen education aid drop by more than 40% recently.
What is the estimated annual education financing gap for low- and lower-middle-income countries?
UNESCO estimates an annual education financing gap of $97 billion for low- and lower-middle-income countries.

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