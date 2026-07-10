MJ Gleeson Faces Uncertain Outlook on Policy and Geopolitical Risks in UK Housing

Uncertain Financial Outlook and Market Performance

July 10 (Reuters) - British low-cost housebuilder MJ Gleeson on Friday flagged an uncertain outlook for the fiscal year that started on July 1, citing global geopolitical events and potential policy changes following upheavals in the UK government.

Key Details from MJ Gleeson's Update

Here are some more details:

Market Recovery and Executive Commentary

• "We cannot predict when the housing market will recover," Chief Executive Graham Prothero said, adding that the group was still positioned to benefit when conditions improve.

Profit Forecasts and Financial Expectations

Fiscal 2027 Profit Projections

• Adjusted group pretax profit for fiscal 2027 is expected to average £19.3 million, with forecasts ranging from £17 million to £21.3 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Performance for Year Ended June 30

• Gleeson said its adjusted pretax profit for the year ended June 30 is projected to meet market expectations, helped by a stronger performance at its homes division.

• The company had warned in June that its profit would miss expectations as a weak market had delayed a key land sale.

Homes Division and Revenue Contribution

• Gleeson Homes, which accounts for more than 95% of group revenue, completed 1,968 home sales in the year ended June 30, up 9.8% from a year earlier.

Fiscal 2026 Profit Consensus

• Adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2026 is expected to average £10.1 million in a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)