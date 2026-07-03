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Portugal asks EU, Spain and Morocco for support as wildfire risk rises - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal asks EU, Spain and Morocco for support as wildfire risk rises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Portugal Requests International Aid as Wildfire Risk Intensifies Across Country

Portugal Seeks Support Amid Escalating Wildfire Threat

International Assistance and Preparedness Measures

LISBON, July 3 (Reuters) - Portugal has asked the EU, Spain and Morocco to have extra firefighting aircraft ready in case wildfires worsen during the current heatwave, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on Friday.

Prime Minister's Statement on Exceptional Situation

He said the unusual move was prompted not by a shortage of national resources, but by what he described as an "exceptional situation" in the coming days, with the "entire country facing a very high risk of wildfires."

Activation of EU Civil Protection Mechanism

"We believe it is better to receive support from our EU allies and closest neighbours than to divert resources from other parts of the country where they are currently deployed," he told a news conference, explaining why Lisbon had activated EU Civil Protection Mechanism and bilateral agreements with Spain and Morocco.

Current Wildfire Conditions and Government Response

Weather Warnings and Restrictions

Parts of mainland Portugal are under red weather warnings issued by the national weather agency IPMA, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some districts.

Mainland Portugal is under a state of alert until late Monday, with authorities restricting access to certain forest areas, banning forestry work using machinery and prohibiting farmers from conducting controlled burns.

Firefighting Efforts Across the Country

More than 2,800 firefighters, backed by 864 vehicles and 32 aircraft, were battling six wildfires across Portugal on Friday, with the largest blaze burning in the central district of Viseu, civil protection authorities said.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal has mobilized significant national resources—1,300+ firefighters, 420 vehicles, and 13 aircraft—to battle six wildfires, with the Vouzela fire spreading across more than 7,000 hectares by July 3, 2026 (euronews.com).
  • Unprecedented demand due to an intense heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40 °C and red-level fire risk nationwide, has prompted Portugal to seek additional support via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and bilateral agreements with Spain and Morocco (euronews.com).
  • The EU has pre-positioned its largest-ever summer wildfire response: 777 firefighters from 14 countries, 22 firefighting airplanes, and 5 helicopters—including 2 light aircraft stationed in Portugal—alongside strategic reserves under rescEU (civil-protection-humanitarian-aid.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Portugal request support from the EU, Spain, and Morocco?
Portugal requested support due to an exceptional wildfire risk during a heatwave, despite having sufficient national resources.
What measures have been implemented in Portugal due to the wildfire risk?
Authorities restricted access to certain forests, banned forestry work using machinery, and prohibited controlled burns.
How many wildfires are currently being battled in Portugal?
More than 2,800 firefighters are battling six wildfires, with support from 864 vehicles and 32 aircraft.
Which region in Portugal is experiencing the largest wildfire?
The central district of Viseu is experiencing the largest wildfire currently.
What mechanisms did Portugal activate for international assistance?
Portugal activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and bilateral agreements with Spain and Morocco.

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