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London's FTSE indexes post weekly gain as financials, miners advance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE indexes post weekly gain as financials, miners advance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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London’s FTSE 100 Books Weekly Gains as Financials, Miners, and Chemicals Advance

FTSE 100 Performance and Sector Highlights

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday and notched a weekly gain, supported by financials, while higher gold prices lifted precious metals miners. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2% at 10,679.03 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.5%.

Financials Sector Leads the Gains

• The financials sector gained ground, led by Close Brothers Group, up 7.9%, while Lion Finance Group and Standard Chartered advanced 2.8% and 1.5% respectively.

Precious Metals Miners Benefit from Gold Prices

• Precious metals miners gained 1.4%, tracking higher gold prices after weak U.S. jobs data reduced expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike. [GOL/]

Chemicals Sector Outperforms

Johnson Matthey’s Regulatory Approval

• Chemicals led sectoral gains, advancing 2.5%, with Johnson Matthey up 4.9% after the firm received Chinese regulatory approval for the divestment of its Catalyst Technologies business to Honeywell. It said it expects the deal to close by the end of August.

Bank of England Policy and Market Expectations

Comments from Policymaker Catherine Mann

• Meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that a reduction in markets' expectations for BoE rate increases since June's Monetary Policy Committee meeting would be a key factor in her decision on rates at the end of this month.

Business Price Expectations and Economic Activity

Bank of England Survey Findings

• Separately, British businesses showed no signs of easing their price expectations in June despite a de-escalation of the Iran war that had sent energy costs surging, a Bank of England survey showed.

Services Sector Contraction

• Activity in Britain's dominant services sector contracted for a second month running in June and by the most since early 2023, a closely watched survey showed, as the fallout from the Iran war continued to weigh on companies.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Financials outperformed: Close Brothers soared (FTSE‑250 constituent), supported by strong earnings and favorable analyst sentiment; financials overall helped lift the FTSE 100.
  • Miners benefitted from rising gold prices amid weaker U.S. jobs data and softer Fed rate hike expectations, boosting precious metals stocks.
  • Chemicals rally: Johnson Matthey stock rose following clearance from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation for its sale of Catalyst Technologies to Honeywell, setting the stage for deal completion by end‑August.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the FTSE 100 higher this week?
The FTSE 100 was supported by gains in financials, particularly Close Brothers Group, and higher gold prices that lifted precious metals miners.
How did the Bank of England influence market sentiment?
Comments from BOE policymaker Catherine Mann regarding interest rate expectations played a role in market outlook.
Which sectors outperformed in the FTSE indexes?
Financials, precious metals miners, and chemicals sectors outperformed, with notable gains by Johnson Matthey after a strategic divestment approval.
How did wider economic data affect the FTSE 100?
Weaker US jobs data, steady UK business price expectations, and a contraction in the UK services sector added to market context.
What is the outlook for Johnson Matthey?
Johnson Matthey shares rose after receiving Chinese approval for the divestment of its Catalyst Technologies business, with the deal expected to close by August's end.

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