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Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Ferrari Unveils 12Cilindri Manuale V12: Limited Edition with Manual Gearbox

Ferrari's Latest Launch and Industry Context

Introduction of the 12Cilindri Manuale

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Ferrari launched a limited-edition 12-cylinder model with a manual gearbox on Friday, appealing to traditional fans of roaring petrol engines and hands-on driving after the mixed initial reception for its first electric vehicle.

Ferrari's 12Cilindri Manuale - a special series of 2024's 12Cilindri model - introduces a new 'Manuale by-wire' system designed to offer an authentic manual driving experience with a gear stick, while retaining the advantages of modern dual-clutch transmissions, the company said.

Limited to 1,499 units, the front-engined grand tourer targets loyal Ferrari customers seeking a more physical driving experience rooted in the brand's heritage.

It will have a price tag in Italy starting from €590,000 ($672,000), with first deliveries to customers scheduled in the first quarter of next year.

Market Reaction and Comparison to Luce EV

Manual V12 Follows Criticism for Luce EV

MANUAL V12 FOLLOWS CRITICISM FOR LUCE EV

The new special series comes little over a month after Ferrari introduced the divisive Luce, its first fully electric model - an historic milestonefor the Italian marque, but one that drew a muted response from some enthusiasts accustomed to a trademark engine sound and analogue feel.

Priced at €550,000, the Luce has sparked widespread criticism and a wave of unflattering social media memes, focused both on its unconventional styling and Ferrari's embrace of electric technology.

Return to Ferrari's Core Traits

But with the 12Cilindri Manuale, Ferrari is putting the emphasis back on its core traits, as the new car pairs a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine delivering 830 horsepower with a three-pedal layout, placing "the relationship between driver input, mechanics, and control at the heart of the driving experience".

Ferrari's Model Line-Up and Future Plans

Petrol and Hybrid Models Dominate Ferrari Line-Up

PETROL AND HYBRID MODELS DOMINATE FERRARI LINE-UP

The 12Cilindri Manuale also highlights the breadth of Ferrari's portfolio, where electrification remains only one strand. 

Alongside the electric Luce, its current line-up features a wide mix of petrol and hybrid models, track-focused cars and traditional V12 flagships, also including the four-door, four-seater Purosangue. 

Commitment to Combustion Engines

Future Model Mix and Business Plan

Ferrari has pledged to continue offering combustion-engine cars alongside new technologies: EV models are due to make up only 20% of its line-up by 2030, according to the company's business plan, while the remaining 80% will be equally split between petrol and hybrid ones.

($1 = 0.8776 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Ferrari reintroduces a manual-style gearbox on its front‑engined V12 to appeal to traditional driving enthusiasts struggling with electric shift models
  • The 12Cilindri Manuale delivers 830 hp from its naturally aspirated 6.5 L V12, blending analogue feel with modern performance
  • This model underscores Ferrari’s diversified roadmap: even as it aims for 20% EVs by 2030, combustion and hybrid models remain central

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale?
The Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale is a limited-edition model featuring a V12 engine and manual gearbox, designed for driving enthusiasts.
How many units of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale will be produced?
Ferrari will produce only 1,499 units of the 12Cilindri Manuale.
What is the starting price for the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale?
The starting price for the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale in Italy is €590,000 (about $672,000).
Why did Ferrari release a new manual V12 model?
Ferrari launched the manual V12 to appeal to traditional fans after receiving a mixed response for its first electric vehicle, the Luce.
What proportion of Ferrari's lineup will be electric by 2030?
By 2030, only 20% of Ferrari's lineup is expected to be fully electric, with the rest split between petrol and hybrid models.

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