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Julius Baer appoints Peter Burrill as CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Julius Baer appoints Peter Burrill as CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Julius Baer appoints Peter Burrill as CFO

Leadership Changes and Financial Oversight at Julius Baer

Appointment of Peter Burrill as CFO

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer announced on Friday the appointment of Peter Burrill as chief financial officer and a member of its executive board, effective August 17 and subject to final regulatory approval.

Background on CFO Transition

The bank said in April that it was replacing CFO Evie Kostakis, rounding off a shake-up in its top management after it racked up heavy losses linked to risky lending.

Peter Burrill's Professional Experience

Burrill is joining Julius Baer from Standard Chartered, where he last worked as interim Group CFO after holding roles at Deutsche Bank and KPMG, Julius Baer said. 

Expertise and Endorsement

"He brings profound depth and breadth of financial expertise, having led the full range of finance and regulatory functions," Julius Baer CEO Stefan Bollinger said about Burrill.

Regulatory Challenges Facing Julius Baer

The bank is still under an enforcement assessment by Swiss financial market regulator FINMA over losses to collapsed Austrian property group Signa, which prohibits Julius Baer from announcing new share buybacks.

Ongoing FINMA Assessment

A conclusion of the enforcement has been long expected but its timing depends on FINMA.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Miranda Murray and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Peter Burrill brings extensive finance experience, including roles at Standard Chartered (Deputy CFO) and Deutsche Bank, strengthening Julius Baer’s financial leadership
  • His appointment—subject to regulatory approval—comes amid broader executive changes at Julius Baer, reflecting a continued strategy refresh under new CEO Stefan Bollinger (sc.com)
  • The new CFO will assume responsibilities for financial oversight as part of the executive board, reinforcing Julius Baer’s governance ahead of August 17 start date (juliusbaer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Julius Baer appointed as its new CFO?
Julius Baer has appointed Peter Burrill as its new chief financial officer.
When will Peter Burrill assume his role as CFO?
Peter Burrill will assume his role as CFO effective August 17, pending final regulatory approval.
Will Peter Burrill be part of Julius Baer's executive board?
Yes, Peter Burrill will join Julius Baer's executive board as part of his appointment.
Is the appointment of Peter Burrill as CFO finalized?
The appointment is subject to final regulatory approval.

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