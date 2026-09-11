Train Derails Near Rouen, France: 20 Injured in Normandy Rail Incident
Details of the Normandy Train Derailment
Incident Overview
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A train derailed between Rouen and Caen in northern France, injuring around 20 people, the French transport minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on X on Friday evening.
Location and Circumstances
The train was carrying 180 passengers and went of the rails near to the town of Cleon in Normandy, said Tabarot.
Official Statements and Reporting
(Reporting by Layli Foroudi)