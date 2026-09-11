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Finance

Train derails in northern France, injuring around 20 people

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Train Derails Near Rouen, France: 20 Injured in Normandy Rail Incident

Details of the Normandy Train Derailment

Incident Overview

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A train derailed between Rouen and Caen in northern France, injuring around 20 people, the French transport minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on X on Friday evening. 

Location and Circumstances

The train was carrying 180 passengers and went of the rails near to the town of Cleon in Normandy, said Tabarot.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi)

Key Takeaways

  • The derailment occurred near Cléon (Seine‑Maritime), disrupting service on the Rouen–Caen line, with roughly 180–200 passengers onboard and about 20 injured, as confirmed by the transport minister (reddit.com).
  • The prefecture activated the departmental operational center and triggered the 'Orsec nombreuses victimes' emergency plan shortly after the derailment (reddit.com).
  • This follows earlier 2026 rail incidents, including a fatal collision involving a TGV and truck in Pas‑de‑Calais in April, highlighting ongoing safety challenges on French railways (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the train derailment occur in France?
The train derailment occurred between Rouen and Caen near the town of Cleon in Normandy, northern France.
How many people were injured in the French train derailment?
Around 20 people were injured when the train derailed, according to France's transport minister.
How many passengers were onboard the derailed train?
The train was carrying 180 passengers at the time of the derailment.
Who reported the incident and where was it announced?
French transport minister Philippe Tabarot reported the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
When did the train derailment in Normandy take place?
The derailment was reported on a Friday evening, as noted by officials.

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