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Spain sea temperatures hit record highs in summer of 2026, port authority says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain sea temperatures hit record highs in summer of 2026, port authority says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Climate Change Spain Environment Marine Ecosystems

Spain's Summer 2026 Sees Record-Breaking Sea Temperatures, Study Finds

Record Sea Temperatures and Climate Impact in Spain

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sea temperatures around Spain reached record highs this summer, with multiple monitoring stations in the Mediterranean and off Spain's Atlantic coast registering their highest readings, the state port authority Puertos del Estado said on Friday.

Climate Change as the Main Driver

Last month, scientists said that human-caused climate change was the main driver of recent record-breaking sea temperatures around Europe, warning of severe consequences for marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

Notable Temperature Records Across Spain

Recordings in the Mediterranean

  • The Dragonera buoy in the Balearic Islands recorded a water temperature of 33.02 degrees Celsius (91.44 degrees Fahrenheit) on August 5, the highest value ever registered in the port authority's buoy network.
  • Almost all buoys in the Levante-Balear basin of the Mediterranean set local temperature records during the summer, the authority said.
  • Coastal buoys off Tarragona and Barcelona in northeastern Spain registered 30.7 C and 30.5 C, respectively, on August 9.

Records in the Bay of Biscay

  • Record temperatures were also registered at several Bay of Biscay buoys in Spain's northern regions. On June 23, the buoy near the northern town of Pasaia recorded 28.4 C. Another buoy, equipped with a temperature sensor since 2006, registered a record 25.27 C on August 12.

Extreme Heat on Land

Heatwave Statistics
  • Spain has also experienced extreme heat on land this year, recording 61 days under heatwave conditions across the mainland and Balearic Islands in 2026, the highest number on record and above the previous peak of 41 days in 2022, according to the weather service AEMET.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Sea temperatures in Spain hit all‑time highs: e.g., Dragonera buoy reached 33.02 °C on August 5, and Levante‑Balear buoys broke local records; Atlantic buoys also set records near Pasaia (elpais.com)
  • The summer of 2026 was Spain’s hottest on record—with 61 heatwave days (surpassing 2022’s 41) and the highest land‐temperature anomalies in decades (aemet.es)
  • Scientific consensus attributes these marine and terrestrial heat extremes largely to human‑driven climate change, reinforced by strong El Niño conditions, raising alarms over ecosystem stress, invasive species, and coastal impacts (climate.copernicus.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Spain's sea temperatures to hit record highs in summer 2026?
Scientists attribute the record-breaking sea temperatures in Spain to human-caused climate change, which has been identified as the main driver of these increases.
Which areas in Spain recorded the highest sea temperatures?
The highest sea temperatures were recorded at the Dragonera buoy in the Balearic Islands, as well as buoys off Tarragona and Barcelona, and several Bay of Biscay locations.
How high did the sea temperatures reach during the summer of 2026?
The Dragonera buoy in the Balearic Islands recorded 33.02°C (91.44°F) on August 5, the highest ever in the port authority's network.
What impact could these record sea temperatures have?
Experts warn of severe consequences for marine ecosystems and coastal communities due to the unprecedented rise in sea temperatures.
How many days of heatwaves did Spain experience on land in 2026?
Spain experienced 61 days under heatwave conditions across the mainland and Balearic Islands in 2026, the most on record.

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