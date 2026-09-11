Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack

German Prosecutors Charge Seven Suspected Hamas Members Over Attack Plot

Details of the Charges and Attack Plot

Prosecutors' Announcement

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors have charged seven suspected Hamas members in Berlin with membership in a foreign terrorist organisation and preparing an attack, including by procuring weapons, they said on Friday.

Security Concerns in Germany

Warnings from Security Forces

German security forces have repeatedly warned that since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, various militant groups have called for violence against Jews in Germany.

Intelligence Assessments

Clandestine Networks

German domestic intelligence has said the foiled plot shows that Hamas or affiliated individuals are attempting to "establish clandestine logistical networks in Germany for procuring weapons and planning attacks."

Details of the Foiled Attack

Weapons and Targets

Prosecutors said on Friday that the men acted on orders from senior Hamas figures and secured a fully automatic rifle, 13 pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition for a planned attack in Germany or Austria in early October 2025 for the second anniversary of Hamas' attacks on Israel.

The attacks were meant to target Israeli representatives, Jews or pro-Israel individuals, they added.

Current Status of Suspects

All suspects remain in custody.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Thomas Seythal, editing by Miranda Murray)