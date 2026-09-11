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Headlines

Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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German Prosecutors Charge Seven Suspected Hamas Members Over Attack Plot

Details of the Charges and Attack Plot

Prosecutors' Announcement

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors have charged seven suspected Hamas members in Berlin with membership in a foreign terrorist organisation and preparing an attack, including by procuring weapons, they said on Friday.

Security Concerns in Germany

Warnings from Security Forces

German security forces have repeatedly warned that since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, various militant groups have called for violence against Jews in Germany.

Intelligence Assessments

Clandestine Networks

German domestic intelligence has said the foiled plot shows that Hamas or affiliated individuals are attempting to "establish clandestine logistical networks in Germany for procuring weapons and planning attacks."

Details of the Foiled Attack

Weapons and Targets

Prosecutors said on Friday that the men acted on orders from senior Hamas figures and secured a fully automatic rifle, 13 pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition for a planned attack in Germany or Austria in early October 2025 for the second anniversary of Hamas' attacks on Israel.

The attacks were meant to target Israeli representatives, Jews or pro-Israel individuals, they added.

Current Status of Suspects

All suspects remain in custody.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Thomas Seythal, editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • German intelligence warned that since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, militants have sought to set up covert logistical networks in Germany for weapons procurement and attack planning – a warning illustrated by this foiled plot (zeit.de).
  • This case is part of a broader pattern: in late 2023 and early 2024, German prosecutors investigated and prosecuted several Hamas-linked networks operating across Europe, involving weapons depots in Poland, Bulgaria, Denmark and other locations (investing.com).
  • Prior arrests included three men detained in October 2025 in Berlin with an AK‑47, pistols, and ammunition, also in connection with potential attacks on Jewish or Israeli targets, underscoring the persistent and evolving threat (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges have been filed against the seven suspected Hamas members?
They have been charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organisation and preparing an attack, including procuring weapons.
What weapons were found in connection with the planned attack?
Prosecutors said they secured a fully automatic rifle, 13 pistols, and more than 700 rounds of ammunition.
What was the intended target of the planned attack?
The planned attack targeted Israeli representatives, Jews, or pro-Israel individuals in Germany or Austria.
When was the attack reportedly planned to occur?
The attack was planned for early October 2025, marking the second anniversary of Hamas' attacks on Israel.
Are the suspects currently detained?
Yes, all suspects remain in custody according to German prosecutors.

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