Two trains collide in Poland, fire brigade says

Details of the Train Collision Incident

Location and Time of the Accident

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - Two passenger trains collided near the village of Bialosliwie in west-central Poland, a fire brigade spokesperson said on Thursday.

Casualties and Injuries

The website of TVP Poznan reported that two people were injured in the incident.

Statements from Authorities

"There was an accident involving a train travelling from Kolobrzeg to Warsaw East station, and one from Pila to Bydgoszcz," fire brigade spokesperson Pawel Rykowski told Reuters by telephone. "The incident occurred around 6:04 PM in Bialosliwie... I know there were about 200 people on the trains."

Eyewitness Accounts and Social Media Footage

Footage posted on social media showed people standing next to the tracks and derailed carriages.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Editing by William Maclean)