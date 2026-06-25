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Headlines

Passenger train collides with freight train in Poland, media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Two trains collide in Poland, fire brigade says

Details of the Train Collision Incident

Location and Time of the Accident

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - Two passenger trains collided near the village of Bialosliwie in west-central Poland, a fire brigade spokesperson said on Thursday.

Casualties and Injuries

The website of TVP Poznan reported that two people were injured in the incident.

Statements from Authorities

"There was an accident involving a train travelling from Kolobrzeg to Warsaw East station, and one from Pila to Bydgoszcz," fire brigade spokesperson Pawel Rykowski told Reuters by telephone. "The incident occurred around 6:04 PM in Bialosliwie... I know there were about 200 people on the trains."

Eyewitness Accounts and Social Media Footage

Footage posted on social media showed people standing next to the tracks and derailed carriages.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Collision occurred in west‑central Poland on June 25, disrupting rail services and prompting investigations by transport authorities.
  • No confirmed fatalities or injuries reported so far, though official sources have not yet released casualty details.
  • Authorities and rail operators are investigating to determine cause and assess safety implications, amid heightened scrutiny of rail safety in Poland.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the passenger and freight train collision occur?
The collision took place in west-central Poland, according to Polish media reports.
When was the train collision in Poland reported?
The incident was reported on Thursday, June 25.
Who reported the train collision in Poland?
The collision was reported by Alan Charlish and edited by William Maclean.

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